Oklahoma City plays Miami on 5-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Miami.

The Heat have gone 14-7 in home games. Miami is third in the league with 54.7 points in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 10.9.

The Thunder are 15-4 on the road. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.0.

The 119.4 points per game the Heat score are 11.7 more points than the Thunder allow (107.7). The Thunder average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Heat 124-112 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, and Andrew Wiggins led the Heat with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is averaging 23.9 points for the Heat. Wiggins is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 119.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (knee), Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

