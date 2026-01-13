Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi pulling the strings for Super Eagles at Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is enjoying his moment at the Africa Cup of Nations after helping…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is enjoying his moment at the Africa Cup of Nations after helping his team to the semifinals with key passes for the team’s star forwards.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams have all thrived on Iwobi’s input.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has produced more line-breaking passes than any other player in the knockout stage and has emerged as the driving force behind the Super Eagles’ success so far.

“I can’t pinpoint what it is, I just give the same application, but it’s nice, I guess, that I’m getting recognition for how I’m doing,” Iwobi said Tuesday, a day before Nigeria’s semifinal against host Morocco.

“I just focus on the team trying to win. Of course, my whole career, I’ve been told to play in different roles, different positions, but one thing about me is I’ll always do my best no matter what.”

Iwobi, the nephew of Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha, was always destined to follow in his famous uncle’s footsteps for the national team. Born in Lagos, he moved to London at a young age and played for England youth teams before switching to Nigeria in 2015.

Expectations are always high and disappointments have followed. Iwobi faced harsh criticism after Nigeria lost the 2023 Africa Cup final to host Ivory Coast and the Super Eagles also failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Congo on penalties in a playoff.

Nigeria’s performances in Morocco have helped restore some pride, especially the manner of the team’s play. No other side has scored as many goals, 14, as Nigeria has so far.

Algeria had the best defensive record in the tournament but it didn’t help in the quarterfinals on Saturday as Nigeria eased to a 2-0 win and should have scored more with Adams missing two good chances on top of the goal he scored.

Iwobi credits the good atmosphere in the team’s camp for its success, concerns about bonuses and an on-field bust-up between Lookman and Osimhen notwithstanding.

“I feel like the difference is the sense of brotherhood, the family environment that we’ve created for each other,” Iwobi said.

“The previous AFCONs, we’ve done really well, the team have been so strong, but at the same time, the team was young and we were learning about each other,” he added. “Right now, everybody’s entering their prime, everyone’s doing well respectfully for their clubs, and you can see the joy and the chemistry that we have when we’re playing for our country.”

Iwobi credited coach Éric Chelle for helping to forge that family feeling in the squad.

“I feel like that’s bringing out the best, not just in me, but in all the players,” Iwobi said.

Nigeria will be without team captain Wilfred Ndiki, suspended because of an accumulation of yellow cards, against Morocco. Chelle said he wasn’t worried as he has the players to replace Ndiki.

“I just have to make a choice between some players. Everything will be fine,” Chelle said.

Iwobi is sure to start. Chelle praised his intelligence on the field.

“Some players just want to play football. They want to take some pleasure on the pitch (field). They want play with other footballers, who smell the football, who feel the football, and Alex is a player like that,” Chelle said.

___

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.