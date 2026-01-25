NFL Playoffs Betting Promos: Get Best 7 Bonuses for Conference Championship Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the AFC and NFC Championship games with these NFL playoffs betting promos. This is an opportunity for players to sign up and start locking in bonuses during Championship Weekend.

New players will have the chance to secure odds boosts, bet matches and other unique offers on the games. Sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars and theScore Bet.

NFL Playoffs Betting Promos Deliver $4,000+ in Bonuses

The AFC and NFC Championship games are coming up on Sunday. The New England Patriots are on the road to face the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix is out after fracturing his ankle last week. As for the second game, it’s the third time the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will meet this season. These NFL playoffs betting promos are a great way to hit the ground running.

Bet $5, Win $300 NFL Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook







Create a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet on the NFL playoffs. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in bonuses. Players will get 12 $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Anyone who registers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with bonus code TOP150. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Bonus







New players can take advantage of a $200 guaranteed bonus with bet365 promo code WTOP365. This is an opportunity to turn a $5 bet on either game into a no-brainer bonus. Bet365 will also have tons of bet boosts for Broncos-Patriots and Seahawks-Rams.

FanDuel Sportsbook: How to Get $300 NFL Bonus







Go all in on the NFL playoffs with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo. New players who redeem this offer can start with a 60-1 odds boost on Patriots-Broncos or Seahawks-Rams. Place a $5 bet on either game and get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Grab $250 Bet Match







This Caesars Sportsbook promo will raise the stakes for football fans on Sunday. Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. This promo will provide a 100% bet match up to $250. Use this bonus to make picks on either game.

Fanatics Sportsbook Unlocks $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Playoffs







Fanatics Sportsbook has different offers available in different states. Start making bets on the NFL or any other sport:

Primary Offers: Bet & Get Up To $2,000 in FanCash (AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MO, OH, PA, VT, VA, WY) Get Up To $1,000 Matched in FanCash (CT, KS, NC, TN, NJ, WV, MD, A)

Secondary Offers: Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash (AZ, IN, MI, MO, NJ, PA, VA) Bet $50, Get $250 in FanCash (CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, MA, OH, VT, VA,WY)



Claim $100 Bonus With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP







New players can sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet. Start with a $10 bet on Patriots-Broncos or Seahawks-Rams. If that bet wins, players will receive the $100 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.