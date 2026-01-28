New Jersey and Nashville square off in non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (24-23-5, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-24-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday,…

Nashville Predators (24-23-5, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-24-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils face the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey has a 12-10-2 record in home games and a 27-24-2 record overall. The Devils have a 13-5-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Nashville is 24-23-5 overall and 10-11-3 in road games. The Predators have allowed 177 goals while scoring 147 for a -30 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored 12 goals with 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 25 goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.