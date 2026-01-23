NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 1 UConn (20-0) at Seton Hall (14-5), Noon No. 8 Louisville (18-3) vs. Boston…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (20-0) at Seton Hall (14-5), Noon

No. 8 Louisville (18-3) vs. Boston College (4-17), 11 a.m.

No. 9 TCU (18-2) at UCF (10-9), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Texas Tech (19-2) at Utah (14-5), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Princeton (16-1) at Brown (11-5), Noon

No. 21 Duke (13-6) at Pittsburgh (8-13), 4 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia (16-4) at BYU (15-4), 9:30 p.m.

No. 24 Nebraska (14-5) vs. Illinois (15-4), 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 South Carolina (19-2) vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-0), 3 p.m.

No. 3 UCLA (18-1) at Northwestern (8-11), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Texas (19-2) at Arkansas (11-10), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan (16-3) vs. USC (11-8), 2 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa (17-2) vs. No. 12 Ohio State (18-2), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky (17-4) vs. Georgia (17-3), Noon

No. 16 Oklahoma (15-4) at Auburn (13-7), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Alabama (17-3) vs. Mississippi State (15-5), 3 p.m.

No. 25 Washington (15-4) at Rutgers (9-10), 2 p.m.

