Morocco is hosting yet another Women’s Africa Cup. Here are the groups

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco will host another Women’s Africa Cup of Nations less than a year after it hosted the last edition and just two months after it hosted the ongoing men’s tournament.

The 16th Women’s Africa Cup will be the third successive edition hosted by the kingdom, with the March 17–April 3 tournament coming eight months after Nigeria stunned Morocco in the final of the previous tournament, which was delayed by a year.

The 2025 edition was postponed from 2024 because of scheduling difficulties.

“There were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in the light of the extensive international and domestic match calendars,” Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football, said when the dates were announced in June 2024.

The groups

The draw placed 10-time champion Nigeria in a tough-looking Group C with Zambia, Egypt and Malawi, which is making its debut.

Host Morocco will play neighbor Algeria, Senegal and Kenya in Group A as the Atlas Lionesses bid to finally win the title after losing two finals in a row. Morocco also lost the 2022 final to South Africa. Coach Jorge Vilda took over Morocco after leading Spain to the 2023 World Cup title.

South Africa faces Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania in Group B.

Group D has Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.

More teams

CAF decided in November, after qualification, to expand the tournament from 12 to 16 teams, giving a reprieve to Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Mali, the highest ranked teams eliminated in qualifying.

The four semifinalists this year will qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while the beaten quarterfinalists will play a series of matches to determine which two will enter the inter-confederation playoffs.

Games will be staged in Rabat, Fez and Casablanca.

