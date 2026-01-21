Salah back in starting lineup and Slot’s Liverpool is winning again in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Mohamed Salah restored to the Liverpool starting lineup. Arne Slot’s team winning with ease again in…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Mohamed Salah restored to the Liverpool starting lineup. Arne Slot’s team winning with ease again in the Champions League, 3-0 at Marseille on Wednesday.

It was something like business as usual for the English champions in a strangely up-and-down season amid turmoil with its Egyptian superstar, who was key to its 2019 European title.

Liverpool extended its unbeaten run to 13 in the first game that Salah started in that time, and at the first opportunity after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah looked a little out of rhythm with teammates, did not score and missed horribly wide with a clear shooting chance in the 83rd minute.

Still, Liverpool already was in control from Dominik Szoboszlai’s clever free kick in first-half stoppage time and Jeremie Frimpong forcing an own goal by Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in the 72nd from a pass aimed for Salah in the goalmouth. Cody Gakpo added a third in stoppage time.

Salah had a turbulent month at Liverpool — before going to AFCON in Morocco — that led many fans to wonder if the 33-year-old’s stellar nine-season stay at Anfield was over.

Slot had hinted Tuesday he would put Salah straight back into the team, suggesting “let’s see the lineup tomorrow if you still think there’s an issue.”

Clearly there had been an issue after Slot dropped Salah following a 4-1 home loss against PSV Eindhoven on Nov. 26 that capped a surprising series of losses.

Salah had said in December he felt “thrown under the bus” and was being made a scapegoat — a post-game outburst at Leeds after spending the entirety of a 3-3 draw on the bench.

Slot was left no choice but to leave Salah at home when Liverpool went to Inter Milan on Dec. 9 for a tricky game that was won 1-0 with a late penalty from Szoboszlai.

Liverpool has often failed to impress during its unbeaten run, including four straight draws in the Premier League while Salah was with Egypt. He was involved at AFCON until the weekend when Egypt lost a third-place game to Nigeria in a penalty shootout.

Salah is now back on the right side of Liverpool’s attack with little speculation he might leave. There are 11 days left before the transfer window closes in the Saudi Arabian league, which had seemed the most likely destination.

Victory in Marseille lifted Liverpool to fourth in the 36-team Champions League standings, ahead of the final round of games next Wednesday.

Liverpool next hosts Qarabag and looks set for a top-eight place to advance direct to the round of 16 in March.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.