Maxey scores 33 as 76ers use 80-point first half to beat Raptors 115-102

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid had 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers used an 80-point first half to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-102 on Monday night.

VJ Edgecombe and Paul George each scored 15 points as the 76ers bounced back from Sunday’s overtime loss to Toronto to win for the sixth time in eight games.

Embiid (left knee and left groin) and George (left knee) were back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday.

Fans chanted “We want Lowry!” in the fourth quarter, then rose for a standing ovation when former Raptors player Kyle Lowry checked in for Maxey with 1:57 left to play.

Lowry starred for the Toronto team that won the 2019 NBA championship. He airballed a 3-pointer on his first attempt and missed all three shots he took.

Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Scottie Barnes scored 15 points for Toronto.

Barnes, who hit the game-winning free throw Sunday, was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday.

Philadelphia’s 80 first-half points were the most by a Raptors opponent this season. The 76ers made 27 of 37 field goals in the opening half, including 13 of 20 from long range, and shot 13 for 13 at the free throw line.

Maxey scored 18 points in the first to help Philadelphia build a 45-28 lead after one. He connected on six of seven attempts, including three of four from distance.

After shooting 8 for 31 from long range Sunday, the 76ers combined to make 7 of 8 3-pointers in the first. They followed that by making four straight to begin the second.

Ingram returned after missing two games because of a sore right thumb. RJ Barrett (left thumb) sat for the second straight game.

Philadelphia’s biggest lead was 33 points, 87-54, after an Edgecombe 3 with 8:24 remaining in the third.

Up next

76ers: Host Cleveland on Wednesday.

Raptors: At Indiana on Wednesday.

