Marlins acquire right-hander Bradley Blalock from Rockies for minor league pitcher Jake Brooks

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in exchange for…

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jake Brooks.

Blalock was designated for assignment by the Rockies last week to open a roster spot after Colorado finalized an $8 million, one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

The addition of Blalock adds depth to Miami’s pitching staff after the Marlins traded Edward Cabrera to Chicago and dealt Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees earlier this month.

Blalock made 12 starts for the Rockies last season, going 2-6 with a 9.36 ERA. The 25-year-old Blalock also spent time with Milwaukee in 2024, and in parts of two major league seasons has a 3-9 record with an 8.16 ERA.

The Marlins designated right-hander Osvaldo Bido for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.