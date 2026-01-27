Markram and Linde guide South Africa to win over West Indies in T20 series opener

PAARL, South Africa (AP) — South Africa captain Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls as the Proteas…

PAARL, South Africa (AP) — South Africa captain Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 9 wickets Tuesday in the opener of their three-match T20 international series.

Markram, who hit nine boundaries and three sixes, shared a partnership of 83 with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44) and 93 with Ryan Rickelton to reach 176-1 with 13 balls to spare.

Left-arm spinner George Linde picked 3-25 to earn player-of-the-match honors, while Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch took two wickets each as the visitors reached 173-7 in 20 overs after South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the West Indies with 48 runs off 32 balls that included four boundaries and three sixes. Hetmyer and Rovman Powell (29 not out) shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 74.

The second match is on Thursday at Centurion.

