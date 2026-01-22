Man United confirms Brazil international Casemiro will leave the club at end of season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, the Premier League club said…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, the Premier League club said Thursday.

The Brazil international’s contract will expire after four years at Old Trafford in which he won the FA Cup and English League Cup.

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro said. “From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.”

The 33-year-old midfielder joined United from Real Madrid for $60 million in 2022 after winning three Spanish titles and five Champions Leagues.

He never managed to repeat his finest performances from Madrid in the Premier League but scored a goal in United’s League Cup final triumph over Newcastle in 2023.

He has played 146 games and scored 21 goals for United so far.

Casemiro did not say what his plans are beyond the end of the season when he will become a free agent.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months,” he said. “We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

United is fifth in the standings and targeting qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Casemiro’s departure comes at a time when the 20-time English champion is in flux following the recent departure of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was the second manager or head coach to be fired during Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford.

Former player Michael Carrick has been appointed head coach until the end of the season.

