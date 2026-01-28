Malaysian soccer association executive committee quits amid scandal over naturalized players

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The entire executive committee of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) resigned Wednesday after a…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The entire executive committee of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) resigned Wednesday after a scandal involving the naturalization of seven foreign-born players led to FIFA sanctions, a court appeal and intensified scrutiny of the country’s soccer governance.

All committee members, elected 11 months ago for the 2025–2029 term, stepped down with immediate effect in a unanimous and voluntary decision in order to protect the association’s credibility.

The mass resignation followed FIFA’s decision last September to fine the association about $450,000 and suspending the seven players for a year after determining that fake documents had been filed to support their naturalization. The players — Facundo Garcés, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, João Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Héctor Hevel— were also fined individually.

The seven, who originate from Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands and Spain, went on to play for Malaysia, including in a qualifying match for the 2027 Asian Cup that Malaysia won against Vietnam.

Malaysian officials had maintained that all seven players were eligible under FIFA rules because each had a grandparent born in Malaysia. FIFA, however, said its investigators obtained original documents from the players’ countries of origin that contradicted those claims.

In a statement Wednesday, FAM said the committee had been elected for a four-year mandate covering the 2025–2029 term and the decision to resign after just 11 months demonstrated that service to Malaysian soccer takes precedence over holding office.

The mass resignation was intended to safeguard the association’s reputation and mitigate further consequences for Malaysian football, it said. It would allow FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to review governance, administrative and procedural matters within FAM, and ensure any reforms can be undertaken without distraction or perceived conflicts of interest, it said.

“The executive committee recognizes the importance of collective responsibility and the need to act in a manner that protects the integrity and standing of the sssociation,” the statement said.

FAM said the move was aimed at restoring confidence among supporters, stakeholders and the wider football community, emphasizing that institutional credibility is essential to the stability and future development of the sport in Malaysia. The outgoing leadership will fully cooperate with FIFA, the AFC and other stakeholders. No timeline was announced for interim leadership or new elections.

Acting FAM president Mohamad Yusoff Mahadi told local media that committee secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman will continue overseeing day-to-day operations of the governing body, which is expected to convene a congress to appoint a new executive committee.

After FIFA rejected FAM’s appea l, it took the case to sports highest court based in Switzerland. FAM said Tuesday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport had temporarily halted the FIFA-imposed ban on the players, allowing them to compete while an appeal is reviewed. It didn’t say when a final ruling is expected.

