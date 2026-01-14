Los Angeles hosts Charlotte following Doncic’s 42-point game

Charlotte Hornets (14-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-14, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Charlotte Hornets (14-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-14, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers are 11-7 on their home court. Los Angeles is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 7-14 on the road. Charlotte is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Hornets allow (13.3). The Hornets average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Lakers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 11 the Lakers won 121-111 led by 38 points from Doncic, while Miles Bridges scored 34 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.6 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-5, averaging 113.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 118.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (hamstring), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Pat Connaughton: day to day (illness), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring).

