Lightning play the Bruins, look to extend home win streak

Boston Bruins (32-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -207, Bruins +170; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they play the Boston Bruins.

Tampa Bay is 34-14-4 overall and 6-3-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have scored 180 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Boston is 32-20-3 overall and 9-8-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 7-4-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Anthony Cirelli led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 27 goals and 55 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 30 goals and 20 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

