Lightning beat Penguins in shoutout for 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their 11th straight win.

J.J. Moser scored in regulation and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves for the Lightning, who have not lost a 2-1 defeat at home against Los Angeles on Dec. 18. Three of their wins during the streak have come after regulation.

The Lightning moved into first place in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, who lost 3-0 at Boston.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins and Arturs Silovs had 30 saves. Pittsburgh lost its third straight (0-2-1) since a six-game win streak.

Gage Goncalves scored for Tampa Bay in the second round of the tiebreaker, and Egor Chinakov tied it for Pittsburgh on their attempt in the third round. Kucherov then won it for the Lightning.

Moser gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with 5:47 remaining in the third period. Yanni Gourde brought the puck up the right side and put a shot at Silovs that the goalie caught against his pad. However, the puck rolled out and lay in front and Moser skated up and knocked it in.

Malkin tied it with 2:16 left as he fired it past Vasilevskiy from the inside edge of the right circle for his 10th of the season.

CAPITALS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor McMichael scored with 37.6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Washington to a victory over Montreal.

Washington trailed 2-0 entering the third period before tying it on a pair of goals by Ethen Frank. After the Capitals failed to score on an overtime power play, Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault left a rebound on Dylan Strome’s shot and McMichael was able to stuff it home.

Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal.

Washington won for just the sixth time in 17 games. The Capitals allowed a shorthanded goal in the first, and their power play was so bad in the second fans began booing. But it was Montreal that failed to score on a two-man advantage late in the second, and that left the score at 2-0 heading into the third.

Matt Roy’s shot from the right circle was deflected in by Frank with 14:54 to play. Then Frank scored on a redirect with 1:54 remaining after the Capitals had pulled their goalie.

SENATORS 2, CANUCKS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Zub and Jordan Spence’s first-period goals, scored 15 seconds apart, were enough to lead Ottawa to a win over struggling Vancouver.

Leevi Merilainen had a solid outing making 18 saves for the Senators, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Vancouver has now lost eight straight (0-6-2) and is in the midst of its longest road trip of the season, a six-game stretch that wraps up Thursday in Columbus. They’re currently 0-5.

Elias Pettersson scored goal for the Canucks, while Kevin Lankinen stopped 38 shots.

Trailing 2-0 the Canucks were able to cut the lead in half off an ugly Dylan Cozens giveaway. Linus Karlsson intercepted Cozens’ pass attempt and fed Pettersson in the slot for his 13th of the season.

Ottawa looked to extend its 2-0 lead in the second, but Lankinen made a number of impressive stops, including two on the goal-line robbing Brady Tkachuk and Cozens.

BLUE JACKETS 5, FLAMES 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored with 1:34 remaining, Charlie Coyle had two goals and an assist, and Rick Bowness won his debut as Columbus’ coach as the Blue Jackets defeated Calgary.

Jenner, Columbus’ captain, ripped a snap shot from the left faceoff circle and past the glove of Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf for his eighth goal of the season. Jenner also had an assist and got into a fight in the second period, giving him the Gordie Howe hat trick.

Bowness was named head coach on Monday after Dean Evason became the first NHL coach fired this season. The 70-year old Bowness is the league’s oldest coach.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, giving him a point in 16 straight home games, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Dante Fabbro also scored for the Blue Jackets and Jet Greaves stopped 29 shots.

Werenski, who leads NHL defensemen in goals, got his 18th 4:46 into the third period on the power play to give the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead. Werenski ripped a snap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle for his third goal in seven games this month.

Fabbro’s shot from the top of the slot near the blue line 3:57 into the first period was the second-fastest goal by a team from the start of their first game with a new coach this season. The Seattle Kraken scored 2:21 into Lane Lambert’s debut.

Mikael Backlund and Morgan Frost each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Rasmus Anderson also scored, while Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich had two assists apiece. Wolf had 38 saves.

BLUES 3, HURRICANES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joel Hofer made 33 saves as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak by shutting out Carolina.

Nick Bjugstad, Dalibor Dvorsky and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the Blues. Hofer notched his fourth shutout of the season and first since Dec. 17.

Brandon Bussi made 28 saves for the Hurricanes. It was only the third regulation loss for Bussi in 20 career games (16-3-1).

Carolina was shutout for the first time this season and had its five-game points streak come to an end.

The Blues took control with three second-period goals.

Bjugstad’s shorthanded tally for the Blues at the 3:09 mark broke the scoreless tie. It was the first goal since Nov. 6 for Bjugstad, who returned against Carolina after missing the last 15 games with an upper-body injury.

Dvorsky made it 2-0 Blues at the 9:45 mark. Jake Neighbours got the primary assist, running his points streak to four games.

Snuggerud added to the St. Louis lead with a power-play goal with 7:11 left. It was the second time this season that the Blues had both a shorthanded and a power-play goal in the same game.

BRUINS 3, RED WINGS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Boston beat Detroit.

Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins, who have won four straight and six of their last seven games.

Cam Talbot finished with a season high-tying 38 saves for the Red Wings, who snapped a four-game win streak and lost in regulation for just the third time in 13 games (9-3-1). Detroit also dropped into second place in the Atlantic Division — one point behind Tampa Bay, which beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in a shootout.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:01 remaining in the second period. Zacha skated around above the circles with the puck, briefly possession before getting it back, and skated into the high slot and fired a shot that beat Talbot above his glove.

Minton doubled Boston’s lead at 3:49 of the third. Charlie McAvoy sent a long shot from center point that Talbot stopped. He followed it to get his own rebound, skated up and sent a pass to Minton on the left side outside the crease for the shot into the open side.

Kastelic sealed the win with an empty-netter with 3:59 to go.

PREDATORS 4, OILERS 3, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored his second goal of the game at 3:43 of overtime, and Nashville beat Edmonton.

Erik Haula and Steven Stamkos also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predators in their third win in four games.

Zach Hyman scored two power-play goals, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and Connor McDavid also had two assists on his 29th birthday for the Oilers, who are 3-0-2 in their last five. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

In overtime, Josi capped a wild sequence, scoring on a one-timer from a tough angle off of a pass from Brady Skjei.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 2:45 into the game, and Hyman tied it on the man advantage with 2:54 remaining in the first. McDavid’s assist on the play extended his point streak to 20 games. He has 19 goals and 27 assists over that span.

Draisaitl had an assist to give him 28 goals and 23 assists in his last 22 games against Nashville. McDavid has at least one point in 17-straight games against the Predators.

Nashville regained the lead at 3:03 of the second when Haula collected a rebound in front and beat Jarry with a backhand just underneath the crossbar.

Jarry returned to the Edmonton lineup after being activated off of injured reserve earlier Tuesday.

JETS 5, ISLANDERS 4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and Winnipeg beat New York.

Dylan DeMelo, Jonathan Toews and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg in its third straight win. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 23 saves.

Kyle MacLean, Emil Heineman, Anthony Duclair and Matthew Schaefer scored for the Islanders, who fell to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves.

DeMelo gave the Jets a 4-3 lead with 7:37 remaining in the second period as he scored on a screened shot from the blue line.

Lowry made it a two-goal lead with 20 seconds to go in the middle period as he deflected Neal Pionk’s point shot past Sorokin.

Schaefer scored with 46 seconds left in the third and the goalie pulled to get the Islanders within one.

MAMMOTH 6, MAPLE LEAFS 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther had two goals and an assist, Jack McBain added a goal and two assists, and Utah beat Toronto.

Daniil But, JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist, Ian Cole each had two assists, and Barrett Hayon added an assist for Utah, which extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Karel Vejmelka had 19 saves while getting his NHL-leading 21st win.

Calle Jarnkrok scored as Toronto snapped a four game win streak and a 10-game point streak. Dennis Hildeby finished with 34 saves.

Guenther scored his two goals just 1:18 apart early in the second period, the fastest back-to-back goals by a single player in Mammoth franchise history, and pushed Utah’s lead to 3-0. The sharp-shooting forward leads Utah with 23 goals on the season.

Peterka made it a four-goal lead with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second before Jarnkrok spoiled Vejmelka’s shutout bid 3:30 into the third.

McBain and But scored 3:25 apart late in the third to cap the scoring.

DUCKS 3, STARS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chris Kreider and Beckett Sennecke scored goals, Lukas Dostal survived a barrage of shots in the final minutes, and Anaheim beat Dallas to snap a nine-game skid.

Jacob Trouba also scored for Anaheim, and Dostal stopped 24 shots — many of them from point-blank range after Dallas pulled the goalie twice in the final minutes. The Ducks were 0-8-1 since a 4-1 win against Columbus on Dec. 20.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas and Casey DeSmith had 22 saves. The Stars lost for the fourth time in six games (2-2-2).

Hintz’s snap from the slot with a man advantage pulled the Stars to 2-1 with 2:12 left in the third, but Trouba sealed the Ducks’ win with an empty netter the length of the ice with 20.5 seconds remaining.

The Ducks had given up five goals or more in each of their last five games, and they played one of the NHL’s best teams without their three top point scorers in Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Cutter Gauthier, who sat out because of injury or illness.

