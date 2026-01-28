Kolo Muani scores for Tottenham in Champions League a day after being involved in car crash

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani started — and scored — against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani started — and scored — against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, a day after being involved in what manager Thomas Frank described as a “minor” car crash.

Pictures circulated on social media Tuesday showing Kolo Muani, a France international, and Tottenham teammate Wilson Odobert standing next to a black Ferrari that had sustained damage after its tire blew up, Frank said. They had taken part in open training at the club’s practice facility earlier in the day.

Odobert reportedly was in his own car but stopped to assist Kolo Muani, and they traveled to Germany together.

Frank reported late Tuesday that Kolo Muani was “fine” and picked him against Eintracht, for whom he played in the 2022-23 season.

And the striker gave Tottenham the lead with a close-range finish in the 47th minute, setting up Tottenham’s 2-0 victory that secured a fourth-place finish in the Champions League and direct qualification to the round of 16.

It was only Kolo Muani’s third goal since joining Tottenham on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The other two goals came at PSG in a Champions League loss in the French capital.

“We know when you come to a new club and new country it is never straightforward,” Frank said of Kolo Muani. “I hope this will give him confidence.”

