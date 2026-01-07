Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA, CFP, NFL Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users who get started with our latest Kalshi promo code WTOP can get a $10 sign up bonus after you make $100 worth of trades on Kalshi. The predictions market has emerged as an excellent alternative to sports betting, and Kalshi is giving all users a $10 bonus to play around with and get a feel for the platform.





Legal in all 50 U.S. States, Kalshi has emerged as one of the most popular platforms to dive into sports predictions. The thing is, however, is that you can trade on much more than just sports.

You can trade predictions on the climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

For today in the sports world, there are 12 NBA games to check out, while you can also get a head start on NFL and college football playoff predictions. So, sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus, and start making sports predictions from there.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 NBA Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. For example, the Knicks are trading a 64% against the Clippers tonight. That means you can buy contracts for the Knicks at about 64 cents per contract, and this is also telling you that the Kalshi market thinks the Knicks have a 64% chance of beating the Clippers tonight.

Updated NFL Futures Odds with Playoff Picture Set

Now that the regular season has ended, we know who the 14 playoff teams are in the NFL and the seeds are all in place. So, with the games still a couple days away, it is important to take a step back and look at the futures market to see if there is any value on teams winning the Super Bowl.

Unsurprisingly, the two heavy favorites in each conference are the two teams with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Broncos and Seahawks, respectively, with the full list of odds below:

Seahawks: 21%

Rams: 18%

Broncos: 13%

Bills: 10%

Eagles: 10%

Patriots: 9%

Jaguars: 7%

Texans: 6%

Bears: 4%

49ers: 4%

Chargers: 3%

Steelers: 3%

Panthers: 1%

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Use any of the other links we have provided and go through the sign-up process to get set up with your offer. Make sure to enter the code WTOP alongside required personal information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, you will just have to make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will set you up to make your first trade with Kalshi. Once you make $100 in trades, you will receive your $10 in bonuses.

So, sign up and start making trades on sports, the weather, politics and more on Kalshi.