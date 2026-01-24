Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Any NBA, NFL, UFC 324 Prediction

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Knicks and 76ers lead a busy NBA slate and the Kalshi promo code WTOP will score a $10 predictions bonus on these matchups, UFC 324 and NFL Playoffs games this weekend.







You can leverage this lucrative Kalshi promo code to enhance your basketball experience. Simply sign up as a new Kalshi customer and make $100 in trades to unlock a $10 bonus. This welcome offer is perfect for tonight’s thrilling clash or any other NBA games scheduled this week, adding an extra dimension of excitement to the basketball season.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Jan. 23

For new customers ready to dive into the prediction markets, Kalshi is rolling out a straightforward and rewarding promotion. This exclusive offer is specifically designed to welcome you to the platform, particularly as high-stakes games like the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks approach.

New Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on NBA prediction markets can secure a special $10 sign-up bonus, perfectly timed for high-profile matchups like the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers versus New York Knicks showdown. To unlock your $10 bonus, simply register as a new Kalshi customer, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and complete $100 in trades on their prediction markets.

This promotion is available to users aged 18 and older residing in any of the 45 participating states where Kalshi operates – everywhere except Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio. The $100 trading requirement doesn’t need to be a single large trade; you can reach this threshold through multiple smaller trades that sum up to $100, making it an accessible way to add more excitement to your NBA experience.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks

If you were to trade $10 on the Philadelphia 76ers, a winning trade would yield a profit of $8.55, returning a total of $18.55. Trading $10 on the New York Knicks would result in a profit of $9.71 for a winning trade, with a total return of $19.71.

Looking at key team statistics for the 2025 regular season provides valuable context for this matchup. The New York Knicks showcase a superior Net Rating of 4.4 compared to the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2.0, indicating the Knicks generally outscore opponents more efficiently per 100 possessions. The Knicks also dominate the boards with a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.6%, significantly outpacing the 76ers’ 49.6%. These metrics suggest the Knicks have been operating at higher overall efficiency and controlling the glass more effectively this season, potentially making them the stronger play despite being the slight underdog.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Activating your exclusive Kalshi bonus is straightforward, getting you quickly into the prediction markets for games like the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks. Follow these simple steps to claim your $10 bonus:

Download the Kalshi App: Start by downloading the official Kalshi application to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new Kalshi account by providing standard personal information and verifying your identity per regulatory requirements. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During registration, enter the specific promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is crucial for linking your account to this special offer. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place $100 in Trades: To unlock the $10 bonus, accumulate a total of $100 worth of trades on the platform. This can be achieved through multiple smaller trades that sum up to $100 – no single large trade required.

Once you complete these steps, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, ready for use on future prediction markets and enhancing your overall trading experience on Kalshi.