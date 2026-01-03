Gasperini’s homecoming heartbreak: Roma falls to Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Gian Piero Gasperini’s return to Bergamo ended in defeat as his Roma lost at Atalanta 1-0 in…

MILAN (AP) — Gian Piero Gasperini’s return to Bergamo ended in defeat as his Roma lost at Atalanta 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Giorgio Scalvini claimed the only goal in the 12th minute and Atalanta rose to eighth place.

Roma could have moved level with second-placed Inter Milan with a win but instead was left level on points with Juventus, which moved into fourth despite being held to a surprise 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Lecce.

Como was three points further back after a Lucas Da Cunha penalty gave it a 1-0 win over Udinese.

There was a minute’s silence before kickoff in every game in Serie A this weekend for the victims of the fire at a Crans-Montana bar.

It was Gasperini’s first match against Atalanta since leaving in the summer after nine high-scoring seasons in charge, during which he transformed the Bergamo team into a top contender in Italy and Europe.

Atalanta has struggled since his departure and is already on its second coach after Gasperini.

However, it was the home side which took the lead in the 12th minute when Scalvini managed to bundle in a corner.

Gianluca Scamacca thought he doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 28th but it was ruled out after a lengthy video review because the home forward was judged to be offside at the start of the movement.

Penalty saved

Juventus dominated and had numerous chances but it was Lecce which took a surprise lead in first-half stoppage time.

There seemed little danger when Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso rolled a ball towards teammate Pierre Kalulu but it was underpowered and Lameck Banda rushed in to intercept before cutting past two opponents and firing into the near corner.

Juventus leveled almost immediately after the break as Weston McKennie touched on a cross and rushed into the area, right in front of goal, to control the return pass from Kenan Yıldız and fire home.

It was McKennie’s first goal in Serie A this season although the United States international has scored two in the Champions League.

Juventus had a chance to take the lead when it was awarded a penalty after Lecce midfielder Mohamed Kaba blocked Jonathan David’s effort with his arm. David stepped up but the Canada forward’s penalty was central and weak and was saved by Falcone.

David almost atoned for his error late on but his fierce strike was brilliantly saved by Falcone. Yıldız also hit the post deep in stoppage time as Juventus laid siege to the goal.

Lecce inched five points above the relegation zone.

Relegation battle

Genoa drew with Pisa 1-1 in a relegation tussle that will please neither side.

Pisa midfielder Mehdi Leris equalized in chaotic circumstances at the end of the first half to cancel out Lorenzo Colombo’s screamer.

Genoa, which occupies the last position of safety, was left three points ahead of Pisa and Hellas Verona, which has played two matches fewer than those two teams.

Parma was six points above the drop zone after drawing at mid-table Sassuolo 1-1.

