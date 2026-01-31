Johnson has goal and an assist in Blue Jackets’ 5-3 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kent Johnson had a goal and assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kent Johnson had a goal and assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth straight victory.

The Blue Jackets have won nine of 10, outscoring opponents 38-27 since Jan. 11.

Damon Severson, Isac Lundestrom, Denton Mateychuk and Mason Marchment also scored for Columbus. Jet Greaves made 28 saves.

Tyler Tucker, Jonatan Berggren and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots. He has lost has lost six consecutive starts and 10 of the last 11.

Severson broke a 3-3 tie on a power play with 3:59 left in the second period with his fourth goal of the season.

Blues center Robert Thomas had a minor leg procedure performed Friday. He is expected back following the Olympic break.

Up next

Blue Jackets: At New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Blues: At Nashville on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.