Jenner’s goal propels Blue Jackets to 5-3 win over Flames in Bowness’ debut as coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored with 1:34 remaining, Charlie Coyle had two goals and an assist, and Rick Bowness won his debut as Columbus’ coach as the Blue Jackets defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Jenner, Columbus’ captain, ripped a snap shot from the left faceoff circle and past the glove of Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf for his eighth goal of the season. Jenner also had an assist and got into a fight in the second period, giving him the Gordie Howe hat trick.

Bowness was named head coach on Monday after Dean Evason became the first NHL coach fired this season. The 70-year old Bowness is the league’s oldest coach.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, giving him a point in 16 straight home games, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Dante Fabbro also scored for the Blue Jackets and Jet Greaves stopped 29 shots.

Werenski, who leads NHL defensemen in goals, got his 18th 4:46 into the third period on the power play to give the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead. Werenski ripped a snap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle for his third goal in seven games this month.

Fabbro’s shot from the top of the slot near the blue line 3:57 into the first period was the second-fastest goal by a team from the start of their first game with a new coach this season. The Seattle Kraken scored 2:21 into Lane Lambert’s debut.

Mikael Backlund and Morgan Frost each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Rasmus Anderson also scored, while Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich had two assists apiece. Wolf had 38 saves.

The Flames were 3 of 3 on the power play, taking advantage of a Blue Jackets penalty-killing unit that is fourth-worst in the league.

It is the third time this season Columbus has allowed at least three power-play goals.

Up next

Flames: At Chicago on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host Vancouver on Thursday.

