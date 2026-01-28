Ireland rugby star Bundee Aki dropped for Six Nations over referee incident

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland rugby center Bundee Aki was dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons on Wednesday and is…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland rugby center Bundee Aki was dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons on Wednesday and is set to miss the start of the Six Nations tournament.

The Irish Rugby Football Union made its decision while Aki faces a misconduct complaint, because of comments he allegedly made to a referee while playing for Connacht against Leinster in a domestic United Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

The IRFU said it was investigating the incident and that Aki has not travelled with the Ireland squad for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the Six Nations.

“The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials,” it said in a statement, “and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby.”

Aki, who is one of Ireland’s star players in its back division, has been replaced in the squad by fellow center Jude Postlethwaite.

Ireland’s first game of the Six Nations is against France on Feb. 5

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.