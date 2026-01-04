Golden State visits Los Angeles following Leonard’s 45-point performance

Golden State Warriors (18-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Golden State Warriors (18-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Golden State Warriors after Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 118-101 victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers are 3-4 against division opponents. Los Angeles is the worst team in the league with just 23.6 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 7.9.

The Warriors are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Golden State is 9-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers score 112.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 113.9 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 115.2 points per game, 0.6 more than the 114.6 the Clippers give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 98-79 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 25.9 points and 7.9 assists for the Clippers.

Jimmy Butler III is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-3, averaging 114.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-4, averaging 119.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

Warriors: Al Horford: day to day (back), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.