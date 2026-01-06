Firing season for British soccer coaches continues at West Brom with Mason ousted

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — The flurry of New Year’s firings at British soccer clubs continued at West Bromwich Albion…

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — The flurry of New Year’s firings at British soccer clubs continued at West Bromwich Albion which removed Ryan Mason on Tuesday after just seven months.

Mason goes with the team 18th in the 24-team Championship. He was given a three-year contract in his first full-time head coach job after two spells as interim at Tottenham.

Mason stepped up at Tottenham when José Mourinho and Antonio Conte left in, respectively, 2021 and 2023.

He is the fourth coach to leave West Brom in the club’s five seasons since being relegated from the Premier League.

West Brom said assistant coach James Morrison will take interim control, ahead of the team’s English League Cup third round game on Sunday at Swansea.

In a tough week for coaches, Chelsea fired Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day and Manchester United removed Ruben Amorim on Monday.

In Scotland, league champion Celtic fired Wilfried Nancy on Monday after a chaotic 33-day spell and Aberdeen sacked Jimmy Thelin on Sunday seven months after winning the club’s first Scottish Cup trophy for 35 years.

