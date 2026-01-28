FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1 382 228 12 2 631 371 Navy 7 1 261 209 11 2 409 325 Tulane 7 1 244 167 11 3 388 335 East Carolina 6 2 278 183 9 4 425 261 South Florida 6 2 389 194 9 4 526 304 Memphis 4 4 272 206 8 5 422 301 Army 4 4 182 180 7 6 310 281 UTSA 4 4 280 234 7 6 462 375 Temple 3 5 210 252 5 7 334 356 FAU 3 5 218 297 4 8 354 436 Rice 2 6 140 289 5 8 248 428 UAB 2 6 191 295 4 8 317 459 Tulsa 1 7 179 293 4 8 278 347 Charlotte 0 8 113 312 1 11 172 436

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 7 1 242 162 11 3 431 274 Miami 6 2 262 120 13 3 495 237 Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 4 418 325 SMU 6 2 256 142 9 4 419 267 Duke 6 2 290 220 9 5 484 412 Pittsburgh 6 2 276 205 8 5 438 322 Louisville 4 4 202 205 9 4 389 275 Wake Forest 4 4 179 211 9 4 365 287 NC State 4 4 240 252 8 5 393 353 California 4 4 202 252 7 6 329 353 Clemson 4 4 234 188 7 6 354 267 Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 8 226 350 Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 7 396 264 North Carolina 2 6 147 203 4 8 231 294 Virginia Tech 2 6 162 243 3 9 257 362 Syracuse 1 7 116 260 3 9 242 419 Boston College 1 7 166 278 2 10 305 393

Monday’s Games

Indiana 27, Miami 21

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 8 1 278 197 12 2 440 268 Texas Tech 8 1 344 100 12 2 552 165 Utah 7 2 356 199 11 2 537 246 Houston 6 3 251 229 10 3 378 297 Arizona 6 3 280 201 9 4 410 251 Arizona St. 6 3 204 218 8 5 335 318 TCU 5 4 244 243 9 4 399 329 Iowa St. 5 4 234 206 8 4 329 242 Cincinnati 5 4 260 258 7 6 394 333 Kansas St. 5 4 277 238 6 6 353 320 Baylor 3 6 259 301 5 7 373 391 Kansas 3 6 229 265 5 7 337 321 UCF 2 7 173 257 5 7 292 283 West Virginia 2 7 175 326 4 8 261 370 Colorado 1 8 163 312 3 9 251 366 Oklahoma St. 0 9 128 305 1 11 170 400

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 363 110 14 2 606 304 Montana 7 1 318 201 13 2 615 381 UC Davis 6 2 252 196 9 4 421 392 Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315 Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327 N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375 E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362 Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378 Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317 N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341 Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460 Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 2 488 243 UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287 Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357 Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324 Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288 SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361 W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417 E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350 Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 9 0 376 108 16 0 666 187 Ohio St. 9 0 323 77 12 2 468 130 Oregon 8 1 289 155 13 2 554 268 Michigan 7 2 221 180 9 4 358 265 Southern Cal 7 2 282 202 9 4 465 299 Iowa 6 3 253 152 9 4 381 209 Illinois 5 4 217 257 9 4 382 307 Washington 5 4 238 178 9 4 443 243 Minnesota 5 4 176 244 8 5 299 298 Nebraska 4 5 204 252 7 6 373 320 Northwestern 4 5 183 214 7 6 304 258 Penn St. 3 6 249 240 7 6 403 267 UCLA 3 6 175 293 3 9 218 401 Rutgers 2 7 205 324 5 7 344 382 Wisconsin 2 7 81 211 4 8 154 259 Maryland 1 8 179 285 4 8 282 318 Michigan St. 1 8 189 289 4 8 295 359 Purdue 0 9 130 309 2 10 225 382

Monday’s Games

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 11 3 438 296 Villanova 7 1 273 170 12 3 443 314 Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333 New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 5 323 297 William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308 Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291 Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297 Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309 Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301 Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430 NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523 Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364 Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387 Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 1 276 201 10 4 374 357 Jacksonville St. 7 1 248 211 9 5 394 353 W. Kentucky 6 2 240 201 9 4 384 297 Louisiana Tech 5 3 268 185 8 5 355 270 FIU 5 3 261 211 7 6 371 390 Missouri St. 5 3 219 209 7 6 333 374 Delaware 4 4 257 249 7 6 377 403 Liberty 3 5 246 236 4 8 307 318 New Mexico St. 2 6 190 234 4 8 259 331 Middle Tennessee 2 6 203 240 3 9 269 371 Sam Houston St. 1 7 151 307 2 10 213 454 UTEP 1 7 187 262 2 10 280 365

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 2 401 233 Yale 6 1 208 124 9 3 352 235 Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213 Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265 Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260 Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270 Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244 Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 7 1 201 116 10 4 348 243 Ohio 6 2 235 159 9 4 361 285 Toledo 6 2 251 73 8 5 401 173 Miami (Ohio) 6 2 220 160 7 7 329 304 Cent. Michigan 5 3 201 140 7 6 293 306 Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329 Buffalo 4 4 199 212 5 7 288 282 Kent St. 4 4 210 214 5 7 255 403 Ball St. 3 5 128 225 4 8 190 358 E. Michigan 3 5 182 198 4 8 289 357 Bowling Green 2 6 160 197 4 8 246 291 N. Illinois 2 6 164 211 3 9 205 292 Umass 0 8 84 305 0 12 133 463

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 191 106 10 3 421 354 Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297 NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308 Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295 Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319 Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 1 534 169 South Dakota 6 2 214 213 10 5 407 395 Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 12 5 523 437 Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 5 476 403 North Dakota 5 3 251 152 8 6 461 278 S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 9 5 400 307 S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320 Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475 N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321 Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 6 2 299 224 10 4 477 392 New Mexico 6 2 213 184 9 4 352 290 San Diego St. 6 2 201 112 9 4 343 200 Boise St. 6 2 258 188 9 5 418 337 Fresno St. 5 3 176 162 9 4 335 244 Hawaii 5 3 253 199 9 4 377 313 Utah St. 4 4 248 217 6 7 402 373 Air Force 3 5 245 271 4 8 358 364 Wyoming 2 6 125 171 4 8 192 246 Nevada 2 6 151 222 3 9 211 330 San Jose St. 2 6 176 278 3 9 257 390 Colorado St. 1 7 161 278 2 10 222 370

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 5 347 298 Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226 Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294 Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277 Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 1 1 39 18 7 6 293 263 Oregon St. 1 1 18 39 2 10 218 353

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 1 413 181 Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345 Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272 Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320 Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372 Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297 Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409 Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 204 88 8 4 304 212 Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194 San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292 Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246 Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304 Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358 Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282 Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469 Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475 Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 7 1 266 203 13 2 554 316 Georgia 7 1 263 175 12 2 449 246 Texas A&M 7 1 261 177 11 2 439 273 Alabama 7 1 215 153 11 4 443 288 Oklahoma 6 2 172 148 10 3 341 201 Texas 6 2 228 206 10 3 396 264 Vanderbilt 6 2 259 184 10 3 500 297 Missouri 4 4 189 180 8 5 393 246 Tennessee 4 4 274 269 8 5 517 375 LSU 3 5 153 183 7 6 297 258 Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 7 276 317 Florida 2 6 141 223 4 8 259 288 Auburn 1 7 148 189 5 7 321 248 Mississippi St. 1 7 207 303 5 8 395 393 South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 8 272 265 Arkansas 0 8 243 297 2 10 395 406

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 3 434 306 W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402 ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346 Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207 Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372 Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396 The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322 Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455 VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 11 3 496 261 SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 4 403 234 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226 Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 5 292 299 McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306 Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299 Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306 East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478 Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363 Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 10 2 509 257 Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 3 394 225 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392 Florida A&M 4 4 228 270 5 7 291 406 Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401 MVSU 1 7 136 315 2 10 220 464

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 7 1 278 100 10 4 442 250 Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257 Grambling St. 4 4 166 177 7 5 289 313 Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400 Southern U. 1 7 161 287 2 10 223 433

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 340 121 12 2 519 257 Old Dominion 6 2 258 165 10 3 416 241 Coastal Carolina 5 3 247 270 6 7 288 430 Georgia Southern 4 4 214 258 7 6 363 420 Marshall 3 5 262 262 5 7 369 363 Appalachian St. 2 6 209 264 5 8 314 387 Georgia St. 0 8 156 262 1 11 237 454

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 6 2 220 195 8 6 329 335 Arkansas St. 5 3 200 196 7 6 327 356 Southern Miss. 5 3 241 220 7 6 374 356 Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 238 250 6 7 338 380 Texas State 3 5 288 267 7 6 474 377 South Alabama 3 5 212 244 4 8 318 365 Louisiana-Monroe 1 7 132 243 3 9 199 383

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 12 2 594 260 Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 9 5 414 370 S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355 West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233 Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328 E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292 Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422 North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470 Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

