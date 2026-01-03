FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|7
|1
|382
|228
|12
|2
|631
|371
|Navy
|7
|1
|261
|209
|11
|2
|409
|325
|Tulane
|7
|1
|244
|167
|11
|3
|388
|335
|East Carolina
|6
|2
|278
|183
|9
|4
|425
|261
|South Florida
|6
|2
|389
|194
|9
|4
|526
|304
|Memphis
|4
|4
|272
|206
|8
|5
|422
|301
|Army
|4
|4
|182
|180
|7
|6
|310
|281
|UTSA
|4
|4
|280
|234
|7
|6
|462
|375
|Temple
|3
|5
|210
|252
|5
|7
|334
|356
|FAU
|3
|5
|218
|297
|4
|8
|354
|436
|Rice
|2
|6
|140
|289
|5
|8
|248
|428
|UAB
|2
|6
|191
|295
|4
|8
|317
|459
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|179
|293
|4
|8
|278
|347
|Charlotte
|0
|8
|113
|312
|1
|11
|172
|436
Friday’s Games
Texas State 41, Rice 10
Navy 35, Cincinnati 13
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|7
|1
|242
|162
|11
|3
|431
|274
|Miami
|6
|2
|262
|120
|12
|2
|443
|183
|Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|257
|228
|9
|4
|418
|325
|SMU
|6
|2
|256
|142
|9
|4
|419
|267
|Duke
|6
|2
|290
|220
|9
|5
|484
|412
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|276
|205
|8
|5
|438
|322
|Louisville
|4
|4
|202
|205
|9
|4
|389
|275
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|179
|211
|9
|4
|365
|287
|NC State
|4
|4
|240
|252
|8
|5
|393
|353
|California
|4
|4
|202
|252
|7
|6
|329
|353
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|7
|6
|354
|267
|Stanford
|3
|5
|153
|222
|4
|8
|226
|350
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|201
|194
|5
|7
|396
|264
|North Carolina
|2
|6
|147
|203
|4
|8
|231
|294
|Virginia Tech
|2
|6
|162
|243
|3
|9
|257
|362
|Syracuse
|1
|7
|116
|260
|3
|9
|242
|419
|Boston College
|1
|7
|166
|278
|2
|10
|305
|393
Wednesday’s Games
Duke 42, Arizona St. 39
Miami 24, Ohio St. 14
Friday’s Games
SMU 24, Arizona 19
Wake Forest 43, Mississippi St. 29
Thursday, Jan. 8
Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Mississippi vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|8
|1
|278
|197
|12
|2
|440
|268
|Texas Tech
|8
|1
|344
|100
|12
|2
|552
|165
|Utah
|7
|2
|356
|199
|11
|2
|537
|246
|Houston
|6
|3
|251
|229
|10
|3
|378
|297
|Arizona
|6
|3
|280
|201
|9
|4
|410
|251
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|204
|218
|8
|5
|335
|318
|TCU
|5
|4
|244
|243
|9
|4
|399
|329
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|234
|206
|8
|4
|329
|242
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|260
|258
|7
|6
|394
|333
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|277
|238
|6
|6
|353
|320
|Baylor
|3
|6
|259
|301
|5
|7
|373
|391
|Kansas
|3
|6
|229
|265
|5
|7
|337
|321
|UCF
|2
|7
|173
|257
|5
|7
|292
|283
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|175
|326
|4
|8
|261
|370
|Colorado
|1
|8
|163
|312
|3
|9
|251
|366
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|9
|128
|305
|1
|11
|170
|400
Tuesday’s Games
TCU 30, Southern Cal 27, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Duke 42, Arizona St. 39
Utah 44, Nebraska 22
Thursday’s Games
Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0
Friday’s Games
Navy 35, Cincinnati 13
SMU 24, Arizona 19
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|363
|110
|13
|2
|571
|270
|Montana
|7
|1
|318
|201
|13
|2
|615
|381
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|252
|196
|9
|4
|421
|392
|Sacramento St.
|5
|3
|291
|231
|7
|5
|405
|315
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|229
|211
|6
|6
|396
|327
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|240
|234
|7
|5
|380
|375
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|180
|232
|5
|7
|281
|362
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|207
|256
|4
|8
|330
|378
|Idaho
|2
|6
|207
|237
|4
|8
|302
|317
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|166
|270
|4
|8
|243
|341
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|184
|302
|4
|8
|277
|460
|Portland St.
|1
|7
|171
|328
|1
|11
|194
|512
Monday’s Games
FCS Championship at Nashville, Tenn.: Montana St. vs. Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|0
|290
|139
|11
|2
|488
|243
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|204
|139
|6
|6
|248
|287
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|208
|188
|7
|5
|330
|357
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|3
|241
|204
|6
|6
|297
|324
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|158
|172
|5
|7
|199
|288
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|179
|198
|4
|8
|278
|361
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|185
|241
|4
|8
|277
|417
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|9
|210
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|8
|83
|209
|2
|10
|155
|319
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|9
|0
|376
|108
|14
|0
|583
|144
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|323
|77
|12
|2
|468
|130
|Oregon
|8
|1
|289
|155
|13
|1
|532
|212
|Michigan
|7
|2
|221
|180
|9
|4
|358
|265
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|282
|202
|9
|4
|465
|299
|Iowa
|6
|3
|253
|152
|9
|4
|381
|209
|Illinois
|5
|4
|217
|257
|9
|4
|382
|307
|Washington
|5
|4
|238
|178
|9
|4
|443
|243
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|176
|244
|8
|5
|299
|298
|Nebraska
|4
|5
|204
|252
|7
|6
|373
|320
|Northwestern
|4
|5
|183
|214
|7
|6
|304
|258
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|249
|240
|7
|6
|403
|267
|UCLA
|3
|6
|175
|293
|3
|9
|218
|401
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|205
|324
|5
|7
|344
|382
|Wisconsin
|2
|7
|81
|211
|4
|8
|154
|259
|Maryland
|1
|8
|179
|285
|4
|8
|282
|318
|Michigan St.
|1
|8
|189
|289
|4
|8
|295
|359
|Purdue
|0
|9
|130
|309
|2
|10
|225
|382
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois 30, Tennessee 28
TCU 30, Southern Cal 27, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa 34, Vanderbilt 27
Texas 41, Michigan 27
Utah 44, Nebraska 22
Miami 24, Ohio St. 14
Thursday’s Games
Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0
Indiana 38, Alabama 3
Friday, Jan. 9
Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Indiana vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|8
|0
|313
|141
|11
|3
|438
|296
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|12
|3
|443
|314
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|305
|186
|9
|3
|480
|333
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|225
|169
|8
|5
|323
|297
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|5
|354
|308
|Maine
|5
|3
|236
|192
|6
|6
|290
|291
|Elon
|4
|4
|220
|188
|6
|6
|345
|297
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|233
|209
|6
|6
|336
|309
|Towson
|4
|4
|222
|197
|6
|6
|321
|301
|Campbell
|2
|6
|224
|248
|2
|10
|296
|430
|NC A&T
|2
|6
|182
|347
|2
|10
|246
|523
|Bryant
|1
|7
|179
|284
|3
|9
|270
|364
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|132
|282
|2
|10
|201
|387
|Hampton
|0
|8
|126
|324
|2
|10
|215
|440
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|1
|276
|201
|10
|4
|374
|357
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|1
|248
|211
|9
|5
|394
|353
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|240
|201
|9
|4
|384
|297
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|268
|185
|8
|5
|355
|270
|FIU
|5
|3
|261
|211
|7
|6
|371
|390
|Missouri St.
|5
|3
|219
|209
|7
|6
|333
|374
|Delaware
|4
|4
|257
|249
|7
|6
|377
|403
|Liberty
|3
|5
|246
|236
|4
|8
|307
|318
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|190
|234
|4
|8
|259
|331
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|6
|203
|240
|3
|9
|269
|371
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|7
|151
|307
|2
|10
|213
|454
|UTEP
|1
|7
|187
|262
|2
|10
|280
|365
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 23, Coastal Carolina 14
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|343
|315
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|246
|293
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|1
|245
|143
|9
|2
|401
|233
|Yale
|6
|1
|208
|124
|9
|3
|352
|235
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|172
|152
|7
|3
|264
|213
|Penn
|4
|3
|189
|191
|6
|4
|271
|265
|Cornell
|3
|4
|149
|186
|4
|6
|210
|260
|Brown
|2
|5
|162
|230
|5
|5
|265
|270
|Princeton
|2
|5
|121
|136
|3
|7
|208
|244
|Columbia
|1
|6
|116
|200
|2
|8
|156
|279
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|7
|1
|201
|116
|10
|4
|348
|243
|Ohio
|6
|2
|235
|159
|9
|4
|361
|285
|Toledo
|6
|2
|251
|73
|8
|5
|401
|173
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|220
|160
|7
|7
|329
|304
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|3
|201
|140
|7
|6
|293
|306
|Akron
|4
|4
|188
|213
|5
|7
|267
|329
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|199
|212
|5
|7
|288
|282
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|210
|214
|5
|7
|255
|403
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|128
|225
|4
|8
|190
|358
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|182
|198
|4
|8
|289
|357
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|160
|197
|4
|8
|246
|291
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|164
|211
|3
|9
|205
|292
|Umass
|0
|8
|84
|305
|0
|12
|133
|463
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|191
|106
|10
|3
|421
|354
|Delaware St.
|4
|1
|119
|99
|8
|4
|387
|297
|NC Central
|3
|2
|152
|125
|8
|4
|405
|308
|Howard
|2
|3
|116
|145
|5
|7
|238
|295
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|118
|144
|4
|8
|280
|319
|Norfolk St.
|0
|5
|111
|188
|1
|11
|251
|427
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|12
|1
|534
|169
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|10
|5
|407
|395
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|243
|212
|12
|4
|489
|402
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|299
|259
|8
|5
|476
|403
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|251
|152
|8
|6
|461
|278
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|4
|192
|199
|9
|5
|400
|307
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|275
|242
|7
|5
|437
|320
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|155
|301
|3
|9
|254
|475
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|136
|242
|3
|9
|207
|321
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|156
|291
|1
|11
|228
|463
Monday’s Games
FCS Championship at Nashville, Tenn.: Montana St. vs. Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|6
|2
|299
|224
|10
|4
|477
|392
|New Mexico
|6
|2
|213
|184
|9
|4
|352
|290
|San Diego St.
|6
|2
|201
|112
|9
|4
|343
|200
|Boise St.
|6
|2
|258
|188
|9
|5
|418
|337
|Fresno St.
|5
|3
|176
|162
|9
|4
|335
|244
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|253
|199
|9
|4
|377
|313
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|248
|217
|6
|7
|402
|373
|Air Force
|3
|5
|245
|271
|4
|8
|358
|364
|Wyoming
|2
|6
|125
|171
|4
|8
|192
|246
|Nevada
|2
|6
|151
|222
|3
|9
|211
|330
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|176
|278
|3
|9
|257
|390
|Colorado St.
|1
|7
|161
|278
|2
|10
|222
|370
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|1
|197
|119
|8
|5
|347
|298
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|205
|124
|7
|5
|341
|303
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|103
|80
|6
|6
|197
|226
|Wagner
|4
|3
|132
|134
|5
|7
|197
|294
|Stonehill
|3
|4
|107
|142
|4
|8
|181
|277
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|113
|143
|3
|9
|182
|299
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|7
|76
|176
|0
|11
|115
|319
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|39
|18
|7
|6
|293
|263
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|18
|39
|2
|10
|218
|353
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|7
|0
|237
|86
|12
|1
|413
|181
|Lafayette
|6
|1
|275
|196
|8
|4
|403
|345
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|7
|5
|263
|272
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|134
|197
|6
|6
|253
|320
|Colgate
|3
|4
|196
|199
|5
|7
|340
|372
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|172
|163
|3
|9
|246
|297
|Bucknell
|2
|5
|181
|256
|5
|7
|313
|409
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|11
|191
|397
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|204
|88
|8
|4
|304
|212
|Presbyterian
|6
|2
|241
|129
|10
|2
|413
|194
|San Diego
|6
|2
|245
|148
|8
|4
|341
|292
|Dayton
|5
|3
|237
|153
|7
|4
|306
|191
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|5
|371
|246
|Butler
|4
|4
|183
|194
|6
|6
|274
|304
|Morehead St.
|4
|4
|151
|202
|6
|6
|254
|358
|Marist
|3
|5
|188
|196
|5
|7
|272
|282
|Stetson
|2
|6
|139
|303
|3
|9
|226
|469
|Davidson
|1
|7
|135
|297
|2
|10
|218
|475
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|133
|298
|2
|10
|244
|427
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|7
|1
|266
|203
|13
|1
|527
|285
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|12
|2
|449
|246
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|261
|177
|11
|2
|439
|273
|Alabama
|7
|1
|215
|153
|11
|4
|443
|288
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|172
|148
|10
|3
|341
|201
|Texas
|6
|2
|228
|206
|10
|3
|396
|264
|Vanderbilt
|6
|2
|259
|184
|10
|3
|500
|297
|Missouri
|4
|4
|189
|180
|8
|5
|393
|246
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|274
|269
|8
|5
|517
|375
|LSU
|3
|5
|153
|183
|7
|6
|297
|258
|Kentucky
|2
|6
|162
|227
|5
|7
|276
|317
|Florida
|2
|6
|141
|223
|4
|8
|259
|288
|Auburn
|1
|7
|148
|189
|5
|7
|321
|248
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|207
|303
|5
|8
|395
|393
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|4
|8
|272
|265
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|243
|297
|2
|10
|395
|406
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois 30, Tennessee 28
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa 34, Vanderbilt 27
Texas 41, Michigan 27
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 38, Alabama 3
Mississippi 39, Georgia 34
Friday’s Games
Wake Forest 43, Mississippi St. 29
Thursday, Jan. 8
Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Mississippi vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|3
|434
|306
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|335
|236
|7
|5
|463
|402
|ETSU
|5
|3
|271
|206
|7
|5
|390
|346
|Wofford
|5
|3
|212
|125
|6
|6
|274
|207
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|6
|293
|372
|Chattanooga
|4
|4
|225
|254
|5
|7
|339
|396
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|195
|198
|4
|8
|246
|322
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|11
|175
|455
|VMI
|0
|8
|100
|319
|1
|11
|191
|451
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|0
|309
|111
|11
|3
|496
|261
|SE Louisiana
|7
|1
|289
|106
|9
|4
|403
|234
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|241
|192
|9
|3
|475
|226
|Lamar
|5
|3
|186
|158
|8
|5
|292
|299
|McNeese St.
|4
|4
|170
|173
|5
|7
|282
|306
|Nicholls
|4
|4
|179
|165
|4
|8
|219
|299
|Incarnate Word
|3
|5
|196
|199
|5
|7
|308
|306
|East Texas A&M
|3
|5
|221
|278
|3
|9
|307
|478
|Houston Christian
|1
|7
|93
|258
|2
|10
|202
|363
|Northwestern St.
|0
|8
|82
|326
|1
|11
|126
|499
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|7
|1
|342
|168
|10
|2
|509
|257
|Jackson St.
|7
|1
|295
|150
|9
|3
|394
|225
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|268
|241
|6
|6
|356
|392
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|228
|270
|5
|7
|291
|406
|Alabama A&M
|1
|7
|161
|290
|4
|8
|281
|401
|MVSU
|1
|7
|136
|315
|2
|10
|220
|464
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|7
|1
|278
|100
|10
|4
|442
|250
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|213
|181
|6
|5
|284
|257
|Grambling St.
|4
|4
|166
|177
|7
|5
|289
|313
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|208
|154
|5
|7
|291
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|151
|274
|4
|8
|288
|400
|Southern U.
|1
|7
|161
|287
|2
|10
|223
|433
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|340
|121
|12
|2
|519
|257
|Old Dominion
|6
|2
|258
|165
|10
|3
|416
|241
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|270
|6
|7
|288
|430
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|214
|258
|7
|6
|363
|420
|Marshall
|3
|5
|262
|262
|5
|7
|369
|363
|Appalachian St.
|2
|6
|209
|264
|5
|8
|314
|387
|Georgia St.
|0
|8
|156
|262
|1
|11
|237
|454
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|6
|2
|220
|195
|8
|6
|329
|335
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|200
|196
|7
|6
|327
|356
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|241
|220
|7
|6
|374
|356
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|238
|250
|6
|7
|338
|380
|Texas State
|3
|5
|288
|267
|7
|6
|474
|377
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|212
|244
|4
|8
|318
|365
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|7
|132
|243
|3
|9
|199
|383
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 23, Coastal Carolina 14
Friday’s Games
Texas State 41, Rice 10
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|7
|1
|359
|167
|12
|2
|594
|260
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|279
|174
|9
|5
|414
|370
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|249
|199
|7
|5
|405
|355
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|4
|295
|263
|7
|5
|421
|328
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|161
|186
|5
|7
|232
|292
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|199
|264
|3
|9
|294
|422
|North Alabama
|1
|7
|191
|326
|2
|10
|303
|470
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|111
|254
|2
|10
|192
|352
