FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1 382 228 12 2 631 371 Navy 7 1 261 209 11 2 409 325 Tulane 7 1 244 167 11 3 388 335 East Carolina 6 2 278 183 9 4 425 261 South Florida 6 2 389 194 9 4 526 304 Memphis 4 4 272 206 8 5 422 301 Army 4 4 182 180 7 6 310 281 UTSA 4 4 280 234 7 6 462 375 Temple 3 5 210 252 5 7 334 356 FAU 3 5 218 297 4 8 354 436 Rice 2 6 140 289 5 8 248 428 UAB 2 6 191 295 4 8 317 459 Tulsa 1 7 179 293 4 8 278 347 Charlotte 0 8 113 312 1 11 172 436

___

Friday’s Games

Texas State 41, Rice 10

Navy 35, Cincinnati 13

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 7 1 242 162 11 3 431 274 Miami 6 2 262 120 12 2 443 183 Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 4 418 325 SMU 6 2 256 142 9 4 419 267 Duke 6 2 290 220 9 5 484 412 Pittsburgh 6 2 276 205 8 5 438 322 Louisville 4 4 202 205 9 4 389 275 Wake Forest 4 4 179 211 9 4 365 287 NC State 4 4 240 252 8 5 393 353 California 4 4 202 252 7 6 329 353 Clemson 4 4 234 188 7 6 354 267 Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 8 226 350 Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 7 396 264 North Carolina 2 6 147 203 4 8 231 294 Virginia Tech 2 6 162 243 3 9 257 362 Syracuse 1 7 116 260 3 9 242 419 Boston College 1 7 166 278 2 10 305 393

___

Wednesday’s Games

Duke 42, Arizona St. 39

Miami 24, Ohio St. 14

Friday’s Games

SMU 24, Arizona 19

Wake Forest 43, Mississippi St. 29

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Mississippi vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 8 1 278 197 12 2 440 268 Texas Tech 8 1 344 100 12 2 552 165 Utah 7 2 356 199 11 2 537 246 Houston 6 3 251 229 10 3 378 297 Arizona 6 3 280 201 9 4 410 251 Arizona St. 6 3 204 218 8 5 335 318 TCU 5 4 244 243 9 4 399 329 Iowa St. 5 4 234 206 8 4 329 242 Cincinnati 5 4 260 258 7 6 394 333 Kansas St. 5 4 277 238 6 6 353 320 Baylor 3 6 259 301 5 7 373 391 Kansas 3 6 229 265 5 7 337 321 UCF 2 7 173 257 5 7 292 283 West Virginia 2 7 175 326 4 8 261 370 Colorado 1 8 163 312 3 9 251 366 Oklahoma St. 0 9 128 305 1 11 170 400

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 30, Southern Cal 27, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Duke 42, Arizona St. 39

Utah 44, Nebraska 22

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0

Friday’s Games

Navy 35, Cincinnati 13

SMU 24, Arizona 19

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 363 110 13 2 571 270 Montana 7 1 318 201 13 2 615 381 UC Davis 6 2 252 196 9 4 421 392 Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315 Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327 N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375 E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362 Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378 Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317 N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341 Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460 Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

___

Monday’s Games

FCS Championship at Nashville, Tenn.: Montana St. vs. Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 2 488 243 UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287 Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357 Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324 Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288 SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361 W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417 E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350 Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 9 0 376 108 14 0 583 144 Ohio St. 9 0 323 77 12 2 468 130 Oregon 8 1 289 155 13 1 532 212 Michigan 7 2 221 180 9 4 358 265 Southern Cal 7 2 282 202 9 4 465 299 Iowa 6 3 253 152 9 4 381 209 Illinois 5 4 217 257 9 4 382 307 Washington 5 4 238 178 9 4 443 243 Minnesota 5 4 176 244 8 5 299 298 Nebraska 4 5 204 252 7 6 373 320 Northwestern 4 5 183 214 7 6 304 258 Penn St. 3 6 249 240 7 6 403 267 UCLA 3 6 175 293 3 9 218 401 Rutgers 2 7 205 324 5 7 344 382 Wisconsin 2 7 81 211 4 8 154 259 Maryland 1 8 179 285 4 8 282 318 Michigan St. 1 8 189 289 4 8 295 359 Purdue 0 9 130 309 2 10 225 382

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 30, Tennessee 28

TCU 30, Southern Cal 27, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 34, Vanderbilt 27

Texas 41, Michigan 27

Utah 44, Nebraska 22

Miami 24, Ohio St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0

Indiana 38, Alabama 3

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Indiana vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 11 3 438 296 Villanova 7 1 273 170 12 3 443 314 Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333 New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 5 323 297 William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308 Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291 Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297 Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309 Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301 Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430 NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523 Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364 Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387 Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 1 276 201 10 4 374 357 Jacksonville St. 7 1 248 211 9 5 394 353 W. Kentucky 6 2 240 201 9 4 384 297 Louisiana Tech 5 3 268 185 8 5 355 270 FIU 5 3 261 211 7 6 371 390 Missouri St. 5 3 219 209 7 6 333 374 Delaware 4 4 257 249 7 6 377 403 Liberty 3 5 246 236 4 8 307 318 New Mexico St. 2 6 190 234 4 8 259 331 Middle Tennessee 2 6 203 240 3 9 269 371 Sam Houston St. 1 7 151 307 2 10 213 454 UTEP 1 7 187 262 2 10 280 365

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 23, Coastal Carolina 14

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 2 401 233 Yale 6 1 208 124 9 3 352 235 Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213 Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265 Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260 Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270 Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244 Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 7 1 201 116 10 4 348 243 Ohio 6 2 235 159 9 4 361 285 Toledo 6 2 251 73 8 5 401 173 Miami (Ohio) 6 2 220 160 7 7 329 304 Cent. Michigan 5 3 201 140 7 6 293 306 Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329 Buffalo 4 4 199 212 5 7 288 282 Kent St. 4 4 210 214 5 7 255 403 Ball St. 3 5 128 225 4 8 190 358 E. Michigan 3 5 182 198 4 8 289 357 Bowling Green 2 6 160 197 4 8 246 291 N. Illinois 2 6 164 211 3 9 205 292 Umass 0 8 84 305 0 12 133 463

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 191 106 10 3 421 354 Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297 NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308 Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295 Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319 Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 1 534 169 South Dakota 6 2 214 213 10 5 407 395 Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 12 4 489 402 Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 5 476 403 North Dakota 5 3 251 152 8 6 461 278 S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 9 5 400 307 S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320 Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475 N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321 Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

___

Monday’s Games

FCS Championship at Nashville, Tenn.: Montana St. vs. Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 6 2 299 224 10 4 477 392 New Mexico 6 2 213 184 9 4 352 290 San Diego St. 6 2 201 112 9 4 343 200 Boise St. 6 2 258 188 9 5 418 337 Fresno St. 5 3 176 162 9 4 335 244 Hawaii 5 3 253 199 9 4 377 313 Utah St. 4 4 248 217 6 7 402 373 Air Force 3 5 245 271 4 8 358 364 Wyoming 2 6 125 171 4 8 192 246 Nevada 2 6 151 222 3 9 211 330 San Jose St. 2 6 176 278 3 9 257 390 Colorado St. 1 7 161 278 2 10 222 370

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 5 347 298 Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226 Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294 Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277 Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 1 1 39 18 7 6 293 263 Oregon St. 1 1 18 39 2 10 218 353

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 1 413 181 Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345 Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272 Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320 Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372 Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297 Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409 Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 204 88 8 4 304 212 Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194 San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292 Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246 Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304 Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358 Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282 Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469 Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475 Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 7 1 266 203 13 1 527 285 Georgia 7 1 263 175 12 2 449 246 Texas A&M 7 1 261 177 11 2 439 273 Alabama 7 1 215 153 11 4 443 288 Oklahoma 6 2 172 148 10 3 341 201 Texas 6 2 228 206 10 3 396 264 Vanderbilt 6 2 259 184 10 3 500 297 Missouri 4 4 189 180 8 5 393 246 Tennessee 4 4 274 269 8 5 517 375 LSU 3 5 153 183 7 6 297 258 Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 7 276 317 Florida 2 6 141 223 4 8 259 288 Auburn 1 7 148 189 5 7 321 248 Mississippi St. 1 7 207 303 5 8 395 393 South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 8 272 265 Arkansas 0 8 243 297 2 10 395 406

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 30, Tennessee 28

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 34, Vanderbilt 27

Texas 41, Michigan 27

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 38, Alabama 3

Mississippi 39, Georgia 34

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 43, Mississippi St. 29

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Mississippi vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 3 434 306 W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402 ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346 Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207 Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372 Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396 The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322 Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455 VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 11 3 496 261 SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 4 403 234 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226 Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 5 292 299 McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306 Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299 Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306 East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478 Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363 Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 10 2 509 257 Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 3 394 225 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392 Florida A&M 4 4 228 270 5 7 291 406 Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401 MVSU 1 7 136 315 2 10 220 464

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 7 1 278 100 10 4 442 250 Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257 Grambling St. 4 4 166 177 7 5 289 313 Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400 Southern U. 1 7 161 287 2 10 223 433

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 340 121 12 2 519 257 Old Dominion 6 2 258 165 10 3 416 241 Coastal Carolina 5 3 247 270 6 7 288 430 Georgia Southern 4 4 214 258 7 6 363 420 Marshall 3 5 262 262 5 7 369 363 Appalachian St. 2 6 209 264 5 8 314 387 Georgia St. 0 8 156 262 1 11 237 454

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 6 2 220 195 8 6 329 335 Arkansas St. 5 3 200 196 7 6 327 356 Southern Miss. 5 3 241 220 7 6 374 356 Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 238 250 6 7 338 380 Texas State 3 5 288 267 7 6 474 377 South Alabama 3 5 212 244 4 8 318 365 Louisiana-Monroe 1 7 132 243 3 9 199 383

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 23, Coastal Carolina 14

Friday’s Games

Texas State 41, Rice 10

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 12 2 594 260 Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 9 5 414 370 S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355 West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233 Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328 E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292 Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422 North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470 Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

___

