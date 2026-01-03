Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 6:04 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 7 1 382 228 12 2 631 371
Navy 7 1 261 209 11 2 409 325
Tulane 7 1 244 167 11 3 388 335
East Carolina 6 2 278 183 9 4 425 261
South Florida 6 2 389 194 9 4 526 304
Memphis 4 4 272 206 8 5 422 301
Army 4 4 182 180 7 6 310 281
UTSA 4 4 280 234 7 6 462 375
Temple 3 5 210 252 5 7 334 356
FAU 3 5 218 297 4 8 354 436
Rice 2 6 140 289 5 8 248 428
UAB 2 6 191 295 4 8 317 459
Tulsa 1 7 179 293 4 8 278 347
Charlotte 0 8 113 312 1 11 172 436

___

Friday’s Games

Texas State 41, Rice 10

Navy 35, Cincinnati 13

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 7 1 242 162 11 3 431 274
Miami 6 2 262 120 12 2 443 183
Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 4 418 325
SMU 6 2 256 142 9 4 419 267
Duke 6 2 290 220 9 5 484 412
Pittsburgh 6 2 276 205 8 5 438 322
Louisville 4 4 202 205 9 4 389 275
Wake Forest 4 4 179 211 9 4 365 287
NC State 4 4 240 252 8 5 393 353
California 4 4 202 252 7 6 329 353
Clemson 4 4 234 188 7 6 354 267
Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 8 226 350
Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 7 396 264
North Carolina 2 6 147 203 4 8 231 294
Virginia Tech 2 6 162 243 3 9 257 362
Syracuse 1 7 116 260 3 9 242 419
Boston College 1 7 166 278 2 10 305 393

___

Wednesday’s Games

Duke 42, Arizona St. 39

Miami 24, Ohio St. 14

Friday’s Games

SMU 24, Arizona 19

Wake Forest 43, Mississippi St. 29

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Mississippi vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 8 1 278 197 12 2 440 268
Texas Tech 8 1 344 100 12 2 552 165
Utah 7 2 356 199 11 2 537 246
Houston 6 3 251 229 10 3 378 297
Arizona 6 3 280 201 9 4 410 251
Arizona St. 6 3 204 218 8 5 335 318
TCU 5 4 244 243 9 4 399 329
Iowa St. 5 4 234 206 8 4 329 242
Cincinnati 5 4 260 258 7 6 394 333
Kansas St. 5 4 277 238 6 6 353 320
Baylor 3 6 259 301 5 7 373 391
Kansas 3 6 229 265 5 7 337 321
UCF 2 7 173 257 5 7 292 283
West Virginia 2 7 175 326 4 8 261 370
Colorado 1 8 163 312 3 9 251 366
Oklahoma St. 0 9 128 305 1 11 170 400

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 30, Southern Cal 27, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Duke 42, Arizona St. 39

Utah 44, Nebraska 22

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0

Friday’s Games

Navy 35, Cincinnati 13

SMU 24, Arizona 19

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 8 0 363 110 13 2 571 270
Montana 7 1 318 201 13 2 615 381
UC Davis 6 2 252 196 9 4 421 392
Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315
Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327
N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375
E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362
Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378
Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317
N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341
Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460
Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

___

Monday’s Games

FCS Championship at Nashville, Tenn.: Montana St. vs. Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 2 488 243
UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287
Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357
Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324
Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288
SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361
W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417
E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350
Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 9 0 376 108 14 0 583 144
Ohio St. 9 0 323 77 12 2 468 130
Oregon 8 1 289 155 13 1 532 212
Michigan 7 2 221 180 9 4 358 265
Southern Cal 7 2 282 202 9 4 465 299
Iowa 6 3 253 152 9 4 381 209
Illinois 5 4 217 257 9 4 382 307
Washington 5 4 238 178 9 4 443 243
Minnesota 5 4 176 244 8 5 299 298
Nebraska 4 5 204 252 7 6 373 320
Northwestern 4 5 183 214 7 6 304 258
Penn St. 3 6 249 240 7 6 403 267
UCLA 3 6 175 293 3 9 218 401
Rutgers 2 7 205 324 5 7 344 382
Wisconsin 2 7 81 211 4 8 154 259
Maryland 1 8 179 285 4 8 282 318
Michigan St. 1 8 189 289 4 8 295 359
Purdue 0 9 130 309 2 10 225 382

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 30, Tennessee 28

TCU 30, Southern Cal 27, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 34, Vanderbilt 27

Texas 41, Michigan 27

Utah 44, Nebraska 22

Miami 24, Ohio St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0

Indiana 38, Alabama 3

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Indiana vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 11 3 438 296
Villanova 7 1 273 170 12 3 443 314
Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333
New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 5 323 297
William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308
Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291
Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297
Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309
Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301
Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430
NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523
Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364
Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387
Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 7 1 276 201 10 4 374 357
Jacksonville St. 7 1 248 211 9 5 394 353
W. Kentucky 6 2 240 201 9 4 384 297
Louisiana Tech 5 3 268 185 8 5 355 270
FIU 5 3 261 211 7 6 371 390
Missouri St. 5 3 219 209 7 6 333 374
Delaware 4 4 257 249 7 6 377 403
Liberty 3 5 246 236 4 8 307 318
New Mexico St. 2 6 190 234 4 8 259 331
Middle Tennessee 2 6 203 240 3 9 269 371
Sam Houston St. 1 7 151 307 2 10 213 454
UTEP 1 7 187 262 2 10 280 365

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 23, Coastal Carolina 14

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 2 401 233
Yale 6 1 208 124 9 3 352 235
Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213
Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265
Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260
Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270
Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244
Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 7 1 201 116 10 4 348 243
Ohio 6 2 235 159 9 4 361 285
Toledo 6 2 251 73 8 5 401 173
Miami (Ohio) 6 2 220 160 7 7 329 304
Cent. Michigan 5 3 201 140 7 6 293 306
Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329
Buffalo 4 4 199 212 5 7 288 282
Kent St. 4 4 210 214 5 7 255 403
Ball St. 3 5 128 225 4 8 190 358
E. Michigan 3 5 182 198 4 8 289 357
Bowling Green 2 6 160 197 4 8 246 291
N. Illinois 2 6 164 211 3 9 205 292
Umass 0 8 84 305 0 12 133 463

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 191 106 10 3 421 354
Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297
NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308
Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295
Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319
Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 1 534 169
South Dakota 6 2 214 213 10 5 407 395
Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 12 4 489 402
Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 5 476 403
North Dakota 5 3 251 152 8 6 461 278
S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 9 5 400 307
S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320
Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475
N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321
Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

___

Monday’s Games

FCS Championship at Nashville, Tenn.: Montana St. vs. Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 6 2 299 224 10 4 477 392
New Mexico 6 2 213 184 9 4 352 290
San Diego St. 6 2 201 112 9 4 343 200
Boise St. 6 2 258 188 9 5 418 337
Fresno St. 5 3 176 162 9 4 335 244
Hawaii 5 3 253 199 9 4 377 313
Utah St. 4 4 248 217 6 7 402 373
Air Force 3 5 245 271 4 8 358 364
Wyoming 2 6 125 171 4 8 192 246
Nevada 2 6 151 222 3 9 211 330
San Jose St. 2 6 176 278 3 9 257 390
Colorado St. 1 7 161 278 2 10 222 370

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 5 347 298
Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303
LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226
Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294
Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277
Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 1 1 39 18 7 6 293 263
Oregon St. 1 1 18 39 2 10 218 353

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 1 413 181
Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345
Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272
Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320
Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372
Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297
Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409
Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 1 204 88 8 4 304 212
Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194
San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292
Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246
Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304
Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358
Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282
Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469
Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475
Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mississippi 7 1 266 203 13 1 527 285
Georgia 7 1 263 175 12 2 449 246
Texas A&M 7 1 261 177 11 2 439 273
Alabama 7 1 215 153 11 4 443 288
Oklahoma 6 2 172 148 10 3 341 201
Texas 6 2 228 206 10 3 396 264
Vanderbilt 6 2 259 184 10 3 500 297
Missouri 4 4 189 180 8 5 393 246
Tennessee 4 4 274 269 8 5 517 375
LSU 3 5 153 183 7 6 297 258
Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 7 276 317
Florida 2 6 141 223 4 8 259 288
Auburn 1 7 148 189 5 7 321 248
Mississippi St. 1 7 207 303 5 8 395 393
South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 8 272 265
Arkansas 0 8 243 297 2 10 395 406

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 30, Tennessee 28

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 34, Vanderbilt 27

Texas 41, Michigan 27

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 38, Alabama 3

Mississippi 39, Georgia 34

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 43, Mississippi St. 29

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Mississippi vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 3 434 306
W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402
ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346
Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207
Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372
Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396
The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322
Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455
VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 11 3 496 261
SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 4 403 234
UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226
Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 5 292 299
McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306
Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299
Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306
East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478
Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363
Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 10 2 509 257
Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 3 394 225
Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392
Florida A&M 4 4 228 270 5 7 291 406
Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401
MVSU 1 7 136 315 2 10 220 464

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 7 1 278 100 10 4 442 250
Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257
Grambling St. 4 4 166 177 7 5 289 313
Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400
Southern U. 1 7 161 287 2 10 223 433

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 340 121 12 2 519 257
Old Dominion 6 2 258 165 10 3 416 241
Coastal Carolina 5 3 247 270 6 7 288 430
Georgia Southern 4 4 214 258 7 6 363 420
Marshall 3 5 262 262 5 7 369 363
Appalachian St. 2 6 209 264 5 8 314 387
Georgia St. 0 8 156 262 1 11 237 454

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 6 2 220 195 8 6 329 335
Arkansas St. 5 3 200 196 7 6 327 356
Southern Miss. 5 3 241 220 7 6 374 356
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 238 250 6 7 338 380
Texas State 3 5 288 267 7 6 474 377
South Alabama 3 5 212 244 4 8 318 365
Louisiana-Monroe 1 7 132 243 3 9 199 383

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 23, Coastal Carolina 14

Friday’s Games

Texas State 41, Rice 10

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 12 2 594 260
Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 9 5 414 370
S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355
West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233
Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328
E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422
North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470
Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

