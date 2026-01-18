FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $300 Bonus for NFL Divisional Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff slate is stacked, and FanDuel is giving you one of the best reasons anywhere to get involved. With the latest FanDuel promo code, you can place a $5 wager on either the Texans-Patriots or Rams-Bears game and get a massive $300 in bonus bets if you win. That’s one of the largest welcome bonuses on the market, and it could be yours at some point today here .







When your qualifying wager hits, FanDuel will send you the $300 in bonus bets. You’ll have seven (7) full days to use them, which gives you plenty of leeway to bet the other markets this week, like the national championship tomorrow night, or save them for the conference championship round next weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Divisional Playoffs Sunday

If you are looking to max out the value of a welcome offer Sunday, the FanDuel promo code deal checks every box. Wager a small $5 on either NFL playoff game today and, if you are correct, get back a massive $300 bonus from the sportsbook.

Sunday kicks off in New England as the Patriots welcome the Texans to Gillette Stadium. New England is a -3 point home favorite, which is not necessarily overwhelming. New fans, like yourself, may decide that a confident player prop market is the way to go in this one.

That bet could feature your $5 qualifying wager on Woody Marks to score an anytime touchdown, for instance. Then, if Marks did end up scoring at any point in the game, you would get both the cash payout and the giant $300 welcome bonus.

Which would work perfectly, because Rams-Bears would kick off just in time for you to use those bonus bets on their game. Chicago is a +3.5 point underdog at home in this one, which could signal to some bettors that the Bears may be in trouble.

However, Chicago has been doubted more than a few times this year, with Caleb Williams and company ending up on the winning side of many of those odds. Ben Johnson has his team playing well, but faces one of the most feared head coaches in the NFL in Sean McVay.

Specials for Sunday NFL Action

On top of the welcome offer, FanDuel is rolling out several more in-app options that you can score right now. Take advantage of these offers by logging into your new account:

NFL Divisional Playoff Boost: Earn increased odds on a divisional round wager Sunday

Bears-Rams SGP: Colston Loveland, Deandre Swift, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua each to score an anytime touchdown (+3388)

Bussin’ with the Boys Texans-Patriots SGP: Woody Marks anytime touchdown scorer, Rhamondre Stevenson anytime touchdown scorer, Drake Maye 175+ passing yards, C.J. Stroud 175+ passing yards (+868)

How to Claim FanDuel Promo Code Offer Today

Snagging the FanDuel promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Turn the location settings of your phone or computer to “on”, then complete your registration with the following personal and financial information:

Legal full name

Birthdate

Residential address

Active email address

Payment option, like an online bank account

Minimum $5 cash deposit

Once your original bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with the bonus bets. You will then have seven (7) days to use those bets on any markets you wish. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, all unused bonus bets will expire.