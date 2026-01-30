FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, UFC 325 + Super Bowl LX

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure a $200 bonus by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. There are tons of options this weekend between the NBA and UFC 325. Click here to redeem this offer.







Create an account and place a $5 bet on the NBA, UFC 325, college basketball, NHL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

This FanDuel promo provides players with a head start this weekend. Set up a new account, grab this bonus and gear up for the Super Bowl. This is a great time to sign up and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game. This will turn into a $200 bonus if that bet wins.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $200 NBA Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $200 in Bonuses With a Win In-App Promos NBA Choose Your Reward, College Basketball 30% Profit Boost, NHL 25% SGP Profit Boost, 30% Profit Boost for Tennis Parlays, Soccer 30% SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is only one hurdle to clear when it comes to this FanDuel promo. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. All it takes is a winning bet to secure this $200 bonus.

This is a 40-1 odds boost that players can apply to the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC 325 and a wide range of other markets. With the Super Bowl approaching, this is a great time for players to start building a bankroll.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply sign up using any of the links on this page to activate this promo:

Click here and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Lock in a $5 bet on the NBA, UFC 325, college basketball or any other sport.

Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

UFC 325 Betting Preview, Odds

UFC 325 will feature a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Volkanovski won the featherweight belt in their first meeting last April, but has yet to step back into the octagon. Meanwhile, Lopes took out Jean Silva with a spinning elbow in September.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have a ton of options for these fights. Check out the current moneyline odds on the UFC 325 main card (odds are subject to change before the start of each fight):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (-148) vs. Diego Lopes (+122)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (+245) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-320)

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (+104) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-128)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+260) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-340)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld (-1050) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+630)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.