FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA + NFL Divisional Round Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New bettors can capitalize on the latest FanDuel promo code ahead of the NBA showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs or other NBA games this week. This exclusive welcome offer for new users is straightforward: bet $5 on any game, and if the bet wins, get a $300 bonus.







The action tips off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM CST. Whether you’re betting on the Thunder, the Spurs, or any other NBA game this week, this new-user exclusive provides a massive potential boost to your initial wager.

This welcome bonus represents one of the most generous offers on the market, delivering a massive potential $300 bonus reward for a $5 initial investment. The mechanics are clean and simple, allowing you to focus on the Thunder-Spurs battle at the Paycom Center.

To claim any offer, simply register through one of our links, make your first deposit, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup according to the offer’s terms. If your bet hits, you’ll pocket $300 in bonus bets to fuel future action. Remember, the bonus offer may have specific conditions to unlock the full reward.

The Thunder enter as significant home favorites against the Spurs, which makes perfect sense given their league-best +12.9 Net Rating. However, the numbers and recent trends suggest there’s legitimate value to be found in this Western Conference clash.

While the Thunder boast an elite offense (121.4 PPG) and stingy defense (108.4 Opp PPG), the most compelling trend favors the underdog. Oklahoma City is just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against San Antonio. The Spurs arrive with a solid +5.2 Net Rating and one of the league’s top Total Rebound Percentages (52.1%), giving them the tools to keep this competitive.

Devin Vassell’s absence hurts, but an 8.5-point cushion is substantial. For the Thunder, guard Ajay Mitchell has been a model of efficiency, averaging 14.21 points with a stellar 2.54 assist-to-turnover ratio, but covering this spread against a familiar foe will be a tall order.

Moneyline : A successful $5 bet on the Spurs moneyline wins you $13.75. A winning $5 bet on the Thunder nets $1.50.

: A successful $5 bet on the Spurs moneyline wins you $13.75. A winning $5 bet on the Thunder nets $1.50. Spread: A successful $5 bet on the Spurs +8.5 wins you $4.72. A winning $5 bet on the Thunder -8.5 nets $4.39.

Getting started with this FanDuel offer for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup is a streamlined process. No promo code is required during registration, so you can focus on making your pick for the game at the Paycom Center.