ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Games Sunday

Activate the ESPN BET promo code WTOP in time for the NFL Week 18 regular season slate of games today. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to receive $100 in bonus bets by winning their first wager on the app today.
Create a new account and place a $10 wager on any NFL game today and if that bet wins, you will receive the $100 bonus. The odds must be -500 or longer, but any market within that odds requirement is valid.
PENN Entertainment and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways, so ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. This change happened on December 1st, which was the same day as the launch in Missouri. It has similar features, such as daily profit boosts and a rewards program.
Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP for a $100 bonus, and start diving into the NFL games today from there.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NFL Bonus Sunday
|ESPN BET Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win
|Details
|ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st
|In-App Bonuses
|For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 4, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
As mentioned earlier, the odds for your opening wager must have odds of -500 or longer in order to qualify for the $100 bonus welcome offer. That said, any NFL market is valid, as long as the odds requirement is met. So, you can look for either watered down player props that are likely to hit, or look for teams that are favored on the moneyline to win straight up.
Here are some of the teams that are favored to win for today:
- Ravens (-210) moneyline vs. Steelers
- Bengals (-425) moneyline vs. Browns
- Chiefs (-240) moneyline vs. Raiders
- Bills (-425) moneyline vs. Jets
- Eagles (-215) moneyline vs. Commanders
NFL Odds Boosts Today via ESPN BET
There are a ton of different ways to get in on the action when playing the NFL slate on Sundays. It can be overwhelming as there are a ton of different games, so we like to recommend checking out the boosts and promotions offered for the games.
ESPN BET specifically is known to having a lot of boosts for the game, which are pre-populated by the sportsbook with the payout boosted.
For today, here are the NFL boosts:
- Lamar Jackson & Aaron Rodgers to Combine for 4+ Passing TDs (+275)
- Jakobi Meyers & Nico Collins to Combine for 12+ Receptions (+275)
- Jahmyr Gibbs, TreVeyon Henderson & RJ Harvey to Combine for 3+ TDs (+130)
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up
New customers can take these steps to win a bonus:
- Head to the sportsbook use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP.
- Provide the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age.
- Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.
- Win your first $10 bet (min odds of -500) to gain a $100 bonus.