EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|35
|25
|9
|1
|0
|51
|114
|80
|Reading
|38
|19
|15
|4
|0
|42
|106
|110
|Adirondack
|34
|18
|11
|4
|1
|41
|90
|88
|Maine
|33
|16
|10
|5
|2
|39
|93
|85
|Worcester
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|91
|103
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|15
|15
|0
|3
|33
|85
|89
|Norfolk
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|96
|119
|Greensboro
|34
|9
|19
|5
|1
|24
|79
|118
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|24
|7
|3
|1
|52
|119
|75
|South Carolina
|37
|23
|13
|1
|0
|47
|106
|102
|Atlanta
|32
|23
|9
|0
|0
|46
|98
|65
|Savannah
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|111
|94
|Jacksonville
|33
|15
|16
|2
|0
|32
|90
|109
|Greenville
|34
|14
|16
|4
|0
|32
|88
|95
|Orlando
|37
|13
|19
|4
|1
|31
|92
|114
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|34
|21
|8
|2
|3
|47
|121
|85
|Fort Wayne
|35
|19
|10
|6
|0
|44
|114
|91
|Bloomington
|35
|18
|13
|2
|2
|40
|108
|105
|Indy
|35
|17
|13
|4
|1
|39
|92
|98
|Cincinnati
|33
|16
|14
|3
|0
|35
|106
|125
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|15
|2
|2
|34
|100
|118
|Iowa
|35
|10
|23
|2
|0
|22
|88
|126
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|36
|27
|7
|1
|1
|56
|125
|83
|Idaho
|37
|23
|11
|3
|0
|49
|135
|116
|Tahoe
|38
|22
|13
|1
|2
|47
|139
|120
|Allen
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|129
|115
|Rapid City
|35
|16
|16
|3
|0
|35
|106
|115
|Wichita
|35
|14
|14
|3
|4
|35
|109
|114
|Utah
|36
|13
|20
|3
|0
|29
|107
|134
|Tulsa
|35
|12
|23
|0
|0
|24
|89
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina 4, Savannah 0
Trois-Rivieres 3, Adirondack 0
Maine 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 3, Greenville 1
Bloomington 3, Toledo 0
Kansas City 3, Utah 0
Monday’s Games
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Reading 3, Greensboro 2
Atlanta 2, Greenville 1
Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
