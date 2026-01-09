All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 31 23 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 31 23 7 1 0 47 101 70 Adirondack 30 17 9 3 1 38 83 77 Reading 32 16 12 4 0 36 91 95 Maine 28 13 10 4 1 31 79 73 Trois-Rivieres 28 13 12 0 3 29 76 76 Worcester 29 13 14 1 1 28 73 86 Norfolk 31 10 19 2 0 22 84 112 Greensboro 29 7 16 5 1 20 64 98

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 30 21 6 2 1 45 100 62 Atlanta 28 21 7 0 0 42 90 58 South Carolina 32 20 11 1 0 41 94 89 Savannah 30 14 13 2 1 31 93 83 Greenville 29 13 12 4 0 30 82 83 Jacksonville 28 13 14 1 0 27 77 91 Orlando 31 11 17 2 1 25 77 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 29 19 6 2 2 42 110 72 Fort Wayne 30 17 7 6 0 40 103 76 Bloomington 31 15 12 2 2 34 93 100 Indy 29 14 11 3 1 32 78 84 Cincinnati 29 14 12 3 0 31 93 108 Kalamazoo 28 10 14 2 2 24 81 101 Iowa 30 9 19 2 0 20 76 111

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 32 23 7 1 1 48 106 80 Idaho 32 20 9 3 0 43 115 99 Tahoe 33 18 12 1 2 39 118 107 Allen 32 17 12 3 0 37 111 99 Wichita 31 13 13 3 2 31 93 96 Rapid City 30 14 14 2 0 30 92 102 Utah 30 13 14 3 0 29 98 105 Tulsa 32 11 21 0 0 22 82 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Savannah 4, Orlando 1

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Reading 3

Norfolk 6, Adirondack 1

Florida 4, Worcester 1

Savannah 5, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Iowa 2, Toledo 1

Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Allen 4, Wichita 0

Greenville at Jacksonville, ppd

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

