DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Seahawks-49ers, Any NFL Week 18 Game

With a pivotal Week 18 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on deck, there’s a fantastic opportunity to use the DraftKings promo code of a pivotal NFL West Week 18 matchup.

 

 

DraftKings Promo Code for Jan. 3 NFL Games

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New DraftKings customers have an excellent opportunity to get in on the action for this pivotal Week 18 slate. With a qualifying first-time deposit, new users can back Brock Purdy and the 49ers or Sam Darnold and the Seahawks with a $5 first wager. If the initial bet is successful, it turns into a $200 bonus paid via eight separate $25 bonus bets. Along with a number of profit boosts that enhance payouts on player props and touchdown scorer bets, DraftKings has plenty of ways for football fans to send the regular season out with a bang.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers
Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline -148 +124
Total Points Over 47.5 (-115) Under 47.5 (-105)

The Seahawks come into this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite with the game total set at 47.5 points. The winner will not only win a division crown, but it will also earn the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

Seattle’s position as a road favorite is heavily supported by their stellar performance away from home. Under Mike McDonald, Seattle is a staggered 14-2 overall.

The primary concern for 49ers backers is their historical struggle as an underdog.

How to Activate the DraftKings Offer

Activating this new user promotion is a simple and secure process. Specific requirements for activating promotions, such as whether a promo code is needed, should be confirmed directly with DraftKings for any game, including the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers.

  1. Create a New Account: Use our links to head to the DraftKings Sportsbook site or app. Complete the registration process by providing the necessary personal information to verify your identity.
  2. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your new account with a deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of trusted and secure methods for your first transaction.
  3. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Find a market you like—for example, the moneyline on the Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup—and place a real-money wager of at least $5.
  If your qualifying bet wins, any bonus received, such as bonus bets, would be subject to DraftKings' specific terms and conditions for building your bankroll.

