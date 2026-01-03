DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Seahawks-49ers, Any NFL Week 18 Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

With a pivotal Week 18 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on deck, there’s a fantastic opportunity to use the DraftKings promo code of a pivotal NFL West Week 18 matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code for Jan. 3 NFL Games

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New DraftKings customers have an excellent opportunity to get in on the action for this pivotal Week 18 slate. With a qualifying first-time deposit, new users can back Brock Purdy and the 49ers or Sam Darnold and the Seahawks with a $5 first wager. If the initial bet is successful, it turns into a $200 bonus paid via eight separate $25 bonus bets. Along with a number of profit boosts that enhance payouts on player props and touchdown scorer bets, DraftKings has plenty of ways for football fans to send the regular season out with a bang.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102) Moneyline -148 +124 Total Points Over 47.5 (-115) Under 47.5 (-105)

The Seahawks come into this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite with the game total set at 47.5 points. The winner will not only win a division crown, but it will also earn the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

Seattle’s position as a road favorite is heavily supported by their stellar performance away from home. Under Mike McDonald, Seattle is a staggered 14-2 overall.

The primary concern for 49ers backers is their historical struggle as an underdog.

How to Activate the DraftKings Offer

Activating this new user promotion is a simple and secure process. Specific requirements for activating promotions, such as whether a promo code is needed, should be confirmed directly with DraftKings for any game, including the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers.