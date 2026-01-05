Details of Sean Newcomb’s $4.5 million, 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox

Details of Sean Newcomb’s $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox: 2026 salary: $4.5 million Performance bonuses: Based…

Details of Sean Newcomb’s $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox:

2026 salary: $4.5 million

Performance bonuses:

Based on starts: $100,000 each for 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26

Based on innings: $100,000 each for 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150

Award bonuses:

MVP and Cy Young: $100,000 (2nd-$90,000, 3rd-$80,000, 4th-$70,000, 5th-$60,000)

World Series MVP: $100,000

League Championship Series MVP: $75,000

All-Star: starter-$50,000; selection-$15,000

Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year: $50,000

Gold Glove: $25,000

