Details of Sean Newcomb’s $4.5 million, 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox

Details of Sean Newcomb’s $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox:
2026 salary: $4.5 million
Performance bonuses:
Based on starts: $100,000 each for 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26
Based on innings: $100,000 each for 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150
Award bonuses:
MVP and Cy Young: $100,000 (2nd-$90,000, 3rd-$80,000, 4th-$70,000, 5th-$60,000)
World Series MVP: $100,000
League Championship Series MVP: $75,000
All-Star: starter-$50,000; selection-$15,000
Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year: $50,000
Gold Glove: $25,000
___
