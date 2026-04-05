San Antonio puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (43-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (59-19, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Philadelphia 76ers (43-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (59-19, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Spurs face Philadelphia.

The Spurs have gone 29-7 in home games. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 47.1 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 11.6 boards.

The 76ers have gone 21-17 away from home. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 43.3 rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 8.2.

The Spurs average 119.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 116.5 the 76ers allow. The 76ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 131-91 in the last matchup on March 4. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is shooting 50.9% and averaging 24.9 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 28.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 126.1 points, 50.4 rebounds, 32.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Victor Wembanyama: day to day (injury management).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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