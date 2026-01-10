Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for the NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the Dabble promo code and make your first deposit. You’ll receive a $10 fantasy bonus for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Win up to 5,000X on this DFS app by adding legs to your entry. It has unique social features, like a news feed and copy cash. Action begins with two matchups on Saturday. Apply your bonus to the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bears. There are markets for all major stat categories, such as passing yards, touchdowns and receptions.

Click here to sign up with the Dabble promo code WTOP and grab a $10 bonus for daily fantasy.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Make a Deposit, Get $10 Fantasy Bonus + Deposit Match Wheel Spin In-App Features News Feed, Copy Cash, Banter, Entry Builder, Rocket Boosts, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can select any game to go through different markets. These are some of the popular options for the two games on Saturday:

Bryce Young: 190.5 passing yards

Matthew Stafford: 2.5 passing TDs

Puka Nacua: 91.5 receiving yards

Tetairoa McMillan: 55.5 receiving yards

Davante Adams: 4.5 receptions

Kyren Williams: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jordan Love: 225.5 passing yards

Caleb Williams: 210.5 passing yards

Christian Watson: 55.5 receiving yards

Josh Jacobs: 74.5 rushing yards

D’Andre Swift: 0.5 rushing TDs

Brandon McManus: 1.5 FG made

The number of legs in your contest will determine the payout. For example, four legs will have a 10X multiplier.

How to Sign Up with the Dabble Promo Code

All new customers in eligible states (available in 30+ states in the US) can start making picks on NFL players after taking these steps to lock-in a bonus:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as online banking or a debit card. Grab a $10 bonus.

There’s a “Spin and Win” offer for your first deposit. Spin the wheel to receive a deposit match up to 100%. Also, be on the lookout for Rocket Boosts for select markets.

Remaining Wild Card Games on Sunday and Monday

Continue making picks on Sunday for the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots. Go to your news feed to view some of the trending entries from other customers. Action ends on Monday night with the CJ Stroud and the Texans taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

In addition to the NFL, you’ll be able to make picks on NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football players.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and score a $10 daily fantasy bonus.