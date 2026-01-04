Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + NFL Week 18 Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and redeem a two-part welcome offer for NFL Week 18 picks. New customers can click here to create an account.









Apply the Chalkboard promo code to claim a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for NFL picks on Sunday. Plus, you’ll be able to use the free pick for Derrick Henry. Take the running back to record over 0.5 rushing yards.

Henry’s performance will be crucial in the game on Sunday night, which will determine who moves on to the playoffs. You’ll find other markets throughout the afternoon. Keep in mind that some games mean more than others.

Register here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and grab a $100 fantasy bonus.

NFL Games for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Promos Discounts for NBA, NHL and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are all the NFL games at 1 pm ET and 4:25 pm ET on Sunday:

Saints vs. Falcons

Browns vs. Bengals

Packers vs. Vikings

Cowboys vs. Giants

Titans vs. Jaguars

Colts vs. Texans

Jets vs. Bills

Lions vs. Bears

Chargers vs. Broncos

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Cardinals vs. Rams

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Commanders vs. Eagles

The matchup in Atlanta will determine the winner of the NFC South. The Buccaneers move on if the Saints win, while the Panthers are rooting for the Falcons.

Browse through markets for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, receiving yards, receptions, sacks, kicking points and more. Go to the scores tab to follow along with stats during the action.

How to Sign Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

All new customers can complete these steps on Sunday to redeem a bonus for NFL picks:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your full legal name, date of birth, email address, etc. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or online banking.

The amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus up, which can be as much as $100. And be sure to include the free pick for Henry in your first contest.

Use Bonus for Sunday Night Football

All eyes will be on the Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday night. The winner of this game will clinch the AFC North and move on to the playoffs. Make picks on Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Jaylen Warren, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and more players. Check the entries tab to keep track of your active and completed contests.

In addition to the NFL, this DFS app has markets for the NBA, NHL and College Football Playoff. Be on the lookout for discounts. Select markets are decreased, giving users a better chance at a win.

Follow the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. New customers can get a $100 fantasy bonus and start with a free pick.