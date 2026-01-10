Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Chalkboard promo code gives new users a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for passing, rushing and receiving picks. Plus, add the free pick for Puka Nacua into your first contest. You can take the WR for the Rams to record over 0.5 receiving yards.

The opening round of the NFL playoffs begins on Saturday with the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bears. Below, we look at some of the popular markets and discounts for these games.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 bonus for NFL daily fantasy.

Make NFL Picks with the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

The Rams will take on the Panthers at 4:30 pm ET. The game is in Charlotte, but many experts aren’t giving Carolina much of a chance. Bryce Young needs a big performance to keep up with Matthew Stafford.

Then, the Packers will take on the Bears at 8 pm ET. These divisional rivals split their two meetings this season. These are some of the markets you’ll find for this matchup in Chicago:

Caleb Williams: 134.5 pass yards (Discount)

Jordan Love: 223.5 pass yards

Josh Jacobs: 76.5 rush yards

D’Andre Swift: 59.5 rush yards

Christian Watson: 56.5 receiving yards

Kyle Monangai: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jayden Reed: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Montez Sweat: 0.5 sacks

Cairo Santos: 7.5 kicking points

This DFS app is available in over 30 states. New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a fantasy bonus for NFL Wild Card Weekend:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with a debit card, online banking or another payment method with a 100% match.

Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit. And be sure to include the free pick for Nacua in your opening contest.

Use Bonus for Remaining Matchups on Sunday and Monday

Continue using your bonus for the three matchups on Friday. Make picks on the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles and Chargers vs. Patriots. The round ends on Monday night with the Texans taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Be sure to check for other discounts to have a better chance at making a profit.

The NFL will be the main attraction this weekend, but the app has other options for the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more. Go to the Scores tab to check updates and player stats for a variety of sports.

