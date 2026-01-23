Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Match Bonus for NBA, NFL This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This welcome offer provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. To unlock the full value of this bonus, simply deposit $100, and Chalkboard will match it, giving you extra funds to wager on the Pistons-Rockets game or any other NBA contest. This offer is strictly for new users looking to enhance their experience.

Chalkboard Promo Code for Jan. 23

Unlock your potential with Chalkboard’s exclusive welcome offer. Here’s a quick overview of what new users can expect:

Chalkboard’s enticing welcome bonus provides new customers with a 100% deposit match, boosting your initial funds up to $100. In addition to this generous match, you’ll also receive a free pick, designed to enhance your strategy. This free pick typically allows you to select a player to achieve more than 0.5 points, effectively giving you a “sure thing” leg to incorporate into your parlays, lowering overall risk. You can strategically apply this bonus to the upcoming NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets, scheduled for January 23, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena, or any other NBA game on the schedule.

To qualify for this offer, you must be a new Chalkboard customer, meet the minimum age requirements (18+, 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona), and be physically located in a participating state. This exclusive promotion is perfect for getting started with Chalkboard and adding extra excitement to the NBA season.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Pistons vs Rockets

As the Detroit Pistons prepare to face the Houston Rockets, exploring player performance offers an exciting way to engage with the game, especially when leveraging the Chalkboard promo code. Here’s a look at some key player projections for tonight’s contest:

Breaking down some of the top performers, Cade Cunningham of the Pistons enters the game with a season average of 24.50 points per game, matching his consensus points target of 24.5. With his assists average at 8.86 against a 9.5 assists target, and 5.38 rebounds against a 5.5 rebounds target, Cunningham’s performance might hinge on his overall game flow and whether illness affects his availability.

For the Rockets, Alperen Sengun stands out as a dominant force, averaging 21.29 points, 6.43 assists, and 9.23 rebounds this season. These numbers suggest he’s likely to exceed his 19.5 points target and 8.5 rebounds target, offering strong value. His assist target of 5.5 is also slightly under his average performance.

Another key Rocket is Amen Thompson, who averages 18.48 points, 5.19 assists, and 7.69 rebounds. His points target is set at 17.5, making the higher end a compelling choice based on his season performance. On the Pistons’ side, Jalen Duren has averaged 16.59 points and an impressive 11.73 rebounds per game this season. His points target of 16.5 aligns with his average, but his 9.5 rebounds target presents a strong opportunity given his rebounding prowess. Finally, Ausar Thompson of the Pistons averages 10.87 points, 2.58 assists, and 5.95 rebounds. He’s consistently performing around or slightly above his points (10.5), assists (2.5), and rebounds (5.5) targets, making him another interesting prospect for exceeding expectations in multiple categories.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Activating your Chalkboard welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed to get you into the game quickly. To claim your $100 deposit match bonus and free pick, simply follow these steps:

Use Promo Code WTOP: When prompted during registration, make sure to enter the exclusive Chalkboard promo code WTOP. This code is essential to unlock your special welcome offer. Create Your Account: Register for a new Chalkboard account. This will involve providing standard personal information to set up your profile securely. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is created, proceed to make your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure and convenient payment methods. While you don’t need to deposit the full $100 immediately, depositing $100 will allow you to claim the maximum value of the bonus. Chalkboard will match 100% of your first deposit, up to $100, instantly boosting your funds.

Your matched bonus funds and free pick will be credited to your account shortly after your deposit is confirmed, ready for you to use on the Pistons vs. Rockets game or any other exciting NBA action.