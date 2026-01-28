Carolina takes on Utah in a non-conference matchup

Utah Mammoth (28-21-4, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Utah Mammoth (28-21-4, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Utah Mammoth face off in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina is 18-8-2 at home and 32-15-5 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 17-5-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Utah has a 28-21-4 record overall and a 13-14-2 record on the road. The Mammoth have given up 146 goals while scoring 167 for a +21 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 22 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Mammoth: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.