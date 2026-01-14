Brown and the Celtics visit conference foe Miami

Boston Celtics (24-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Thursday, 7:30…

Boston Celtics (24-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston faces Miami in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Heat have gone 12-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics are 17-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference allowing only 110.1 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The 119.6 points per game the Heat average are 9.5 more points than the Celtics give up (110.1). The Celtics average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Heat allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 20 the Celtics won 129-116 led by 33 points from Derrick White, while Kel’el Ware scored 24 points for the Heat.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is averaging 23.9 points for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and five assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Jaylen Brown: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.