Brazil midfielder Paqueta set for Flamengo move ahead of World Cup after asking to leave West Ham

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has given Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta permission to undergo a medical examination and discuss personal terms with Flamengo ahead of the World Cup.

Paqueta’s turbulent spell at the Premier League club is close to coming to an end, with Flamengo set to pay a reported fee of 35 million pounds ($48 million) after he put in a transfer request.

West Ham wanted the 28-year-old Paqueta to stay until the end of the season to help the club’s battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

He was the subject of a lengthy Football Association investigation into alleged breaches of gambling rules which only ended last year when he was cleared.

“Lucas has made it clear that, for personal and family reasons, he wishes to return home to Brazil and make a fresh start after being cleared in July 2025 of FA misconduct charges that took two years to be resolved — a situation that caused him significant mental strain,” West Ham said in a statement.

“Despite the club doing everything possible to persuade Lucas to stay, he has remained adamant that his wish is to leave. Therefore, the head coach and the club have reluctantly agreed to accept his transfer request.”

Flamengo said on X that Paqueta “is coming home” but did not provide more details.

“A historic move. A market landmark in world soccer, Flamengo sized,” the Rio de Janeiro club said.

Brazilian media reported Paqueta signed a five-year deal with Flamengo, the club where he started his professional career in 2016.

In his first stint at Flamengo, Paquetá played 95 matches and scored 18 goals. He is expected to join a team that had major success last year, as winners of the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian national league.

AP journalist Mauricio Savarese contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.

