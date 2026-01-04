Brahim Díaz shoots Morocco into the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Tanzania

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Brahim Díaz kept Morocco on course for the Africa Cup of Nations title by shooting the…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Brahim Díaz kept Morocco on course for the Africa Cup of Nations title by shooting the team into the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday.

Díaz, who has quickly emerged as the tournament host’s star player, broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. He beat Hussein Masalanga at his near post when the Taifa Stars’ goalkeeper probably expected a cross.

It was Díaz’s fourth goal in four games and it set off celebrations of relief around Rabat’s near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where the home team will play all its games as long as it keeps winning through to the final on Jan. 18.

The Atlas Lions had dominated possession but were largely frustrated by Tanzania’s disciplined and committed defense.

Morocco will next play either South Africa or Cameroon, which meet later Sunday in the much smaller Rabat stadium of El Barid.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi made his first start of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury and played the whole game.

Ayoub El Kaabi should have scored from Hakimi’s cross in the 55th but he headed the ball just wide.

Then Mohamed Hussein had Tanzania’s first shot on target with Fei Toto sending the rebound over.

Hakimi struck the crossbar with a free kick before the hour mark, and was involved again when sending Díaz through to break the deadlock.

Senegal and Mali booked their places in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

