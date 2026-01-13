Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP100: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA Picks (Jan. 13)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a risk-free entry on Tuesday with the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP100. Sign up here to unlock this welcome offer.









Enter a contest up to $100 after signing up with the Boom Fantasy promo code. If it doesn’t win, you’ll receive a bonus of the same amount to use toward more picks.

Browse through markets for the seven NBA games on Tuesday to make your picks. We have the Suns vs. Heat, Bulls vs. Rockets, Timberwolves vs. Bucks, Nuggets vs. Pelicans, Spurs vs. Thunder, Hawks vs. Lakers and Trail Blazers vs. Warriors.

Register here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP100 to unlock a $100 risk-free entry.

NBA Picks for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP100

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Bonuses: Mystery Drops, Discounts, Wheel Spins, Touchdown Boosts, Profit Boosts, Risk-Free Entries, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 13, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Play the classic Pick’Em game for your first entry. Browse through markets for points, rebounds, assists and more. For example, one leg can be whether Victor Wembanyama scores over or under 20.5 points for the Spurs. They are 3-0 against the Thunder this season, who only have seven total losses.

There are several other fantasy games on the app, like Pick & Spin. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to determine the multiplier, which can be as high as 500X. Squad Ride is one of our favorite types of contests. Select three NBA players to accumulate points and reach milestones to earn rewards.

Boom Bingo is the newest way to win cash. Fill in a board by selecting markets and win 2X by getting three in a row or get 500X with a cover-all.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Risk-Free Entry

New users in eligible states can complete these steps to claim a risk-free entry:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP100. Enter your name, email, birthdate, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Create an entry up to $100.

A bonus refund will be added to your account following a loss.

Tuesday Double and Other Daily Bonuses

Take advantage of new bonuses every day, like Tuesday Double. There are discounts available for two players, so you’ll have a better chance at a win. The discounts are for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Peyton Watson. Instead of 46.5, you can take Antetokounmpo to have over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists. These are the other bonuses you’ll find throughout the week:

Super Wheel Sundays

Mystery Mondays

Wednesday Drops

Touchdown Thursdays

Risk-Free Fridays

Super Boost Saturdays

Be sure to get in on the action during the World Series of Picks. Compete in 15 events for a chance to win a share of $65,000 in prizes.

Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP100. Start with an entry up to $100 and collect a bonus refund if it loses.