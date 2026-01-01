Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for College Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Boom Fantasy promo code supplies new customers with a risk-free entry up to $100. A loss will cause a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance.

You can choose to use this offer for college football picks on Wednesday. We have three more playoff games in the quarterfinals. Find markets for No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana and No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia.

Sign up here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 risk-free entry.

CFP Markets for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

Play the classic Pick’Em game by making picks on passing, receiving and rushing stats. The number of selections, and the multipliers, will determine the potential payout. These are just some of the markets for the Rose Bowl:

Fernando Mendoza: 220.5 pass yards

Ty Simpson: 1.5 pass TDs

Ryan Williams: 30.5 receiving yards

Elijah Sarratt: 58.5 receiving yards

Jam Miller: 28.5 rushing yards

Germie Bernard: 4.5 receptions

Alabama won their first-round matchup against Oklahoma to reach the quarterfinals, while Indiana got a bye after an undefeated season.

There are several other types of fantasy games, including Pick & Spin. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to up to 500X. Boom Bingo is the newest game that gives customers a chance to win 3X by filling a row or 500X after a cover-all. Check Recent Wins to see big payouts from other customers.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: Guide to Use the Risk-Free Entry

Take these steps to begin 2026 with a risk-free entry. All new customers in eligible states can redeem this welcome offer.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, date of birth, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Create an entry up to $100.

A bonus will be added to your account after a loss.

Daily Bonuses for NBA, NFL Contests

There are new bonuses every day on Boom. For example, use risk-free entries every Friday and get a boost every Saturday for NBA entries. Predict points from top players, such as Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. Go to the entries tab on the bottom of the app to keep track of all your contests.

And win up to 2,000X with Super Wheel Sundays. This is perfect for Week 18 of the NFL season. Make picks on the Ravens vs. Steelers as they battle for the final playoff spot.

