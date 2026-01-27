Blue Jackets host the Flyers after Marchment’s hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (24-18-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30…

Philadelphia Flyers (24-18-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers after Mason Marchment’s hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Blue Jackets’ 8-5 win.

Columbus has gone 24-20-7 overall with a 4-7-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are 8-7-6 in games decided by a single goal.

Philadelphia has gone 24-18-9 overall with a 5-4-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have committed 215 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 19 goals with 36 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.