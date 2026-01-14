Blackhawks host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (19-23-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-20-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames take the ice in Western Conference action.

Chicago has a 10-10-4 record in home games and a 19-20-7 record overall. The Blackhawks are eighth in the league with 183 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Calgary is 19-23-4 overall and 7-16-2 on the road. The Flames serve 12.9 penalty minutes per game to rank third in league play.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Connor Bedard led the Blackhawks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 24 goals and 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Nick Lardis has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has eight goals and 24 assists for the Flames. Connor Zary has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

