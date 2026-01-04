Betr Picks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the last Sunday of the NFL regular season with the Betr picks promo code WTOP to receive bonuses for the NFL Week 18 slate of games. All new users who sign up are able to receive $210 total in bonuses to use as the NFL regular season comes to a close.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus by signing up and creating a new Betr picks account. The remainder of the $210 bonus comes from a 50% deposit match, max $200. So, put these together to claim a total of $210 in bonuses to use on the NFL Sunday.

There are a ton of important games on todays schedule, but none more significant than Sunday Night Football between the Steelers and the Ravens. The winner of that game wins the AFC South and hosts a playoff game, while the loser misses out on the playoffs entirely.

Dive into that game and more with the Betr picks promo code WTOP to claim $210 in bonuses for the NFL today.

Betr Picks Promo Code WTOP for $210 NFL Bonus

There are two parts to this welcome offer on Betr to get you to the total of $210 in NFL bonuses.The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.

The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

Featured NFL Players via Betr Picks

A full Sunday slate can be a little overwhelming, but one nice feature of Betr is that you can scroll down on the home page to the featured players section, and scan through the different discounts and nukes for the games.

To confirm, a discount is when you are able to receive a lower line on a players prop line, but for the same payout. A nuke is when you are able to get a higher payout for either the same line, or sometimes and increased line for an even higher payout.

For today, here are some of the discounts and nukes:

Bijan Robinson more than 112.5 rushing + receiving yards. Discounted down from 127.5

Drake London Anytime TD. Nuked for higher payout

Drake London more than 29.5 receiving yards. Discounted down from 62.5

Brian Thomas Jr Anytime TD. Nuked for higher payout

Kenny Gainwell Anytime TD. Nuked for higher payout.

Betr Picks Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.