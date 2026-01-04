BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Ravens vs. Steelers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a hefty wager for any NFL game on Sunday. Click here to create an account with this welcome offer in most states. Register here in NJ, PA, MI and WV to use code TOP150 instead and win a bonus.

















Wager up to $1,500 on an NFL game after using the BetMGM bonus code. If it happens to lose, you’ll receive a bonus refund. New customers in select states can score a $150 bonus after winning a $10 bet.

Get in your opening bet on any of the NFL games in the late afternoon. Browse through markets for the Jets vs. Bills, Lions vs. Bears, Chargers vs. Broncos, Chiefs vs. Raiders, Cardinals vs. Rams, Dolphins vs. Patriots and Commanders vs. Eagles.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Tips for NFL Week 18

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Pro Football Boost Pack, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s a lot going on during the final week of the NFL season. Some teams are playing for pride, others are resting players, and a few are battling for the best possible position in the playoffs.

For example, there is a reason why the Broncos are 14-point favorites against the Chargers. Denver is playing for the top seed in the AFC, while LA is resting many of their starters.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New users can complete these steps on Sunday to redeem a welcome offer:

Register through the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Fill in your email address, date of birth, residential address, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

Wager up to $1,500 when using the code TOP1500 in most states. A loss will trigger a bonus refund. And win your first $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI or WV to grab a $150 bonus.

Second Chance TD for the Ravens-Steelers

The game on Sunday night will determine the final playoff spot. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The winner will clinch the AFC North title and have the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Opt-in to the “Second Chance” offer and bet on any player to score the first touchdown in Pittsburgh. If they score second, you’ll receive cash back. Derrick Henry has the best odds to be the first player in the end zone at +375. He is followed by Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers.

