BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Miami-Indiana, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to place your favorite wager on the College Football Playoff National Championship. Register here to unlock this $1,500 first bet for Miami vs. Indiana. Sign up here with code TOP150 to win a $150 bonus in NJ, PA, MI and WV.









Start with a bet up to $1,500 after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code. Select any moneyline, total, prop, spread or create a parlay. If it doesn’t win, you’ll receive a bonus refund.

Mario Cristobal has Miami back in the title game. He won several championships with the Hurricanes as a player, but it would be his first as the head coach. On the other sideline, Indiana is looking for its first title in school history. Curt Cignetti has quickly turned around the program in Bloomington. If you aren’t familiar, just google him.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the NCAAF Title Game

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Bet $10 or Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) In-App Promos for the NFL Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, College Football No-Sweat Bet, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite after being dominant in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers have yet to lose a game this season, with a lot of that having to do with their Heisman winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The total for the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium is set at 47.5 points. The venue was set long ago, with Miami happening to get home-field advantage. With that being said, I’m sure that there will be plenty of Crimson in the crowd.

Get in your first wager with the welcome offer before using a no-sweat token. There is also an any sport parlay boost token, so you can increase your potential payout.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Complete these easy steps to make a substantial wager on Indiana vs. Miami. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Provide your name, email address, date of birth, etc. Use PayPal, online banking, a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Wager up to $1,500.

A loss of $50 or more will release five bonus bets. This means each bet will be 20% of your original wager, so the refund can be applied to several games throughout the week.

New users in NJ, PA, MI and WV who use code TOP150 can win a $10 bet for a $150 bonus.

Get in NFL Future Bets Before Championship Sunday

We are down to four NFL teams remaining in the playoffs. Use this time to get in your future bets on a team to win the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are favored after easily winning over the 49ers, while the Broncos took a dive following the news about Bo Nix.

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites over the Broncos in the AFC Championship. Then, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points against the Rams in the NFC.

Register with a BetMGM bonus code to claim a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.